Buffalo Wild Wings focused on take-out, delivery coming to Oakland Avenue
A Buffalo Wild Wings Go location is coming to 2900 N. Oakland Ave. in December.
According to a Milwaukee restaurant license application, Blazin Wings, which owns and operates multiple Buffalo Wild Wings across the nation, proposes an opening date of Dec. 6.
Buffalo Wild Wings Go locations are focused on take-out and delivery. There will be no on-site dining at the Oakland Avenue location.
The building, owned by Locust Properties, houses The Eastsider apartments. The Buffalo Wild Wings Go will be on the first floor, next to Cousins Subs.
There are nine Buffalo Wild Wings in the Milwaukee area:
16750 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield
N96W17990 County Line Rd., Germantown
3636 S. 27th St., Milwaukee
15306 W. Beloit Rd., New Berlin
8171 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek
1273 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee
1180 W. Sunset Dr., Waukesha
2950 S. 108th St., West Allis
1621 Miller Park Way, West Milwaukee (Go location)
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee to get Buffalo Wild Wings focused on take-out, delivery