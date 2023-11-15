Buffalo Wild Wings focused on take-out, delivery coming to Oakland Avenue

A Buffalo Wild Wings Go location is coming to 2900 N. Oakland Ave. in December.

According to a Milwaukee restaurant license application, Blazin Wings, which owns and operates multiple Buffalo Wild Wings across the nation, proposes an opening date of Dec. 6.

Buffalo Wild Wings Go locations are focused on take-out and delivery. There will be no on-site dining at the Oakland Avenue location.

The building, owned by Locust Properties, houses The Eastsider apartments. The Buffalo Wild Wings Go will be on the first floor, next to Cousins Subs.

There are nine Buffalo Wild Wings in the Milwaukee area:

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee to get Buffalo Wild Wings focused on take-out, delivery