Buddy Valastro Shares Intense Security Footage From the Day of His 'Debilitating' Accident

In September, Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro had a gruesome at-home bowling accident that severely injured his right hand.

During the TLC special Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery that airs this Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, the beloved cake decorator is opening up about what led to his debilitating injury and how he's doing now.

Ahead of the special, the TLC star posted home security footage showing how his family reacted to his accident.

In a new TLC special Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery airing Wednesday night, Buddy is sharing more details about the injury he sustained this fall while bowling at home with his family in Montville, New Jersey. Ahead of the special, the Cake Boss star posted a few clips from the show, including home security footage showing the moment his family members rushed outside the house to seek help from Joey Faugno, Buddy's brother-in-law and a licensed EMT and firefighter.

"I pulled up to Buddy's driveway about five minutes to one [o'clock], and I remember seeing [his daughter] Sofia and [niece] Lucia," Joey recalled in a clip from Road to Recovery. "And they were waving their hands, and I got out of the car and heard my sister Lisa screaming, 'Help my husband! Help my husband! Oh my god, help my husband! Call 911!' It's all I heard." Joey then rushed into the house where he found Buddy with his hand "pinned" to the back of the bowling machine.

Later on in the clip, the reality star's son Buddy Jr. stood by the bowling machine and explained how his father's hand got stuck.

“It was bleeding everywhere. Blood on the pins, still blood everywhere. We cleaned as much as we could,” Buddy Jr. said while the camera zoomed in on the pins.

According to what Buddy revealed on the Today show this fall, the reality star was trying to restart his at-home bowling alley machine's pinsetter when suddenly his right hand got trapped. While his hand was stuck, the Cake Boss star said a metal rod impaled his hand between his middle and ring fingers.

"I thought I was going to faint," Buddy said at the time. "I looked at my hand and there was blood everywhere."

Thankfully, Buddy Jr. and his brother Marco were there with Joey and immediately grabbed tools to help free Buddy from the machine. After being freed, Buddy was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent two emergency surgeries.

"I'm so mad at myself," the owner of Carlo's Bakery tells Buddy Jr. after his surgeries in another Road to Recovery clip. "Buddy, my hand is everything to me. It's everything."

While speaking to People this past October, Buddy explained that he would have to endure lots of physical therapy and possibly more surgery as part of his recovery plan. Even though he's worried about what this means for his role at Carlo's Bakery in the future, he feels "lucky" that things didn't go worse.

"It went through my hand and through my two fingers, but if it was four inches lower, it would have hit my wrist and forget it, I could have bled out," he told the outlet. "You don't realize how close you were, or it could have ripped my fingers off. So much could have happened."

