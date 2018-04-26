'Buckets of vomit on the first day': Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin spill sickening details of 'Adrift'

Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin did not have the easiest time enduring the elements in their new nautical thriller, Adrift.

“There were buckets of vomit on the first day,” Woodley (Divergent, Big Little Lies) told Yahoo Entertainment Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas (watch above). “We were all involved in it.”

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur and based on a true story, Adrift tells of Tami Oldham (Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Claflin), a young seafaring couple whose 1983 voyage from Tahiti to California turned disastrous when their boat is rocked by a devastating hurricane.

“I was definitely sick a few times,” said Claflin (The Hunger Games, Me Before You). “But we still managed to get through the days and survive, and shoot what we needed to shoot. It was just very difficult and grueling, very grueling.”

It was a shared experience for the film’s cast and crew, though there might have been a little bit too much sharing.

“I remember having my script, and literally I went to pick it up at the end of the day and somebody had used it to wipe their mouth,” Claflin recounted. “It was literally caked in sick.”

Adrift opens June 1.

Watch the trailer:

