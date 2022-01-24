Bubblegum Pink Takes Over the New Balance 991

Michael Dupouy, streetwear historian and publisher of the annual sneaker retrospective ALL GONE, celebrates the 2021 iteration of the series with a fifth New Balance model made in partnership with PaperBoy Paris.

The New Balance 991 "AGPPB" starts with a white mesh base with tan overlays. Bright pink suede covers the majority of the upper while forest green lands on the New Balance logo. ALL GONE branding lands on the shoe's heel in a deep red and the PaperBoy Paris graphic takes center stage on the tongue.

Fans of the colorway will have to purchase a pair via resale. Dupoy confirmed the silhouette was made in very limited quantities and released exclusively via raffle at the PaperBoy Paris restaurant.

