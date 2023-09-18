BTS' Suga starts his military service this week, and his label is urging fans not to visit him

Suga will be the third BTS member to commence his mandatory military service in South Korea. (Juan Ocampo / NBAE via Getty Images)

BTS star Suga will begin his mandatory military service in South Korea, and it seems the group's dedicated ARMY fan base may need to give him some space.

Bighit Music, the group's label, said announced in a news release Monday that Suga — the second eldest BTS member — will begin his "required service" on Friday. The label said "there will not be any official events" marking the start of his enlistment or his first day at training camp.

"We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service," the statement continued. Fans have previously gathered at military bases to see off BTS members.

Bighit added: "Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only."

Last month, Bighit announced that Suga, 30, took steps to terminate his enlistment postponement.

South Korean law requires all able-bodied men to complete about 18 months of military service between the ages of 18 and 35. The seven BTS members range in age from 25 to 30. Bighit Music announced in October 2022 that BTS members would be joining the army.

“BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now,” the label said in an October statement.

To help the BTS stars carry out their mandatory service, Bighit also said that the musicians will take a break from group work and pursue solo endeavors. BTS will reunite in 2025, Bighit said in October.

Suga, born Min Yoon-gi, is the third BTS artist to fulfill his military commitment. In December 2022, the eldest BTS member, Jin, became the first to begin his enlistment.

According to the Associated Press, Jin and then-new conscripts took part in five weeks of basic military training at the base, including rifle shooting, grenade throwing and marching practices.

J-Hope, 29, began his service in April.

With multiple BTS members now in the South Korean military, Bighit urged devoted fans to keep an eye out for "unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property" and said it would take "appropriate measures" against such efforts.

"We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns," the statement concluded. "Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time."

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.

