‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’: Where to Watch the Docuseries Online

Quick Answer: You can stream the new BTS docuseries exclusively on Disney+.

From their early days grinding as trainees, to international pop stardom, BTS are sharing their 10-year journey on the small screen with an eight part docuseries titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. The new limited-series dropped the first two episodes on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and will be streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Even though the members may be starting their mandatory military service, fans will be treated to behind-the-scenes footage highlighting their highs and lows for the first time ever in this new series. Focusing on defining moments in the group’s career, the docuseries will dive into highly personal moments from their past, including how they felt about meeting each other for the first time, their initial contract renewal process, as well as COVID isolation.

ARMY will get a taste of new, never-before-seen interviews and performances as well from members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. The streaming release arrives on the heels of the group’s current hiatus until 2025, and as members focus on their solo projects, including Jung Kook, who released his debut solo LP Golden.

“You know, I miss them,” Jung Kook told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of BTS. “And I was thinking about them. So I suppose that year could seem far away, but I don’t want to think that way. I think the synergy of BTS in 2025 will be incredible. I am so looking forward to it.”

So get your ARMY bombs ready and read on to find out how you can stream the BTS docuseries online right now.

How to Watch BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star Online

If you want to watch the new BTS docuseries at home, the only way you can stream it is through Disney+. ARMY can watch BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star exclusively online with Disney+ account, and if you already have a membership you can stream the series at no additional cost.

A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month and lets you stream all the episodes on your TV, computer, phone or tablet. Not a subscriber yet? Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for just $14.99/month total. That’s a discount of 44% versus if you were just paying for each streaming service separately. You can also skip the ads with the ad-free Disney Bundle, which is just $19.99 here.

How to Watch BTS Disney+ Documentary Online Free

If you’re already a Disney+ subscriber, you can watch the BTS Monuments docuseries online free and on-demand as part of your subscription. Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn’t currently offer a free trial, but if you’re looking to stream the BTS series online for free, Verizon customers who have the Get More Unlimited or Play More Unlimited plans can get the Disney Bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu, and you can update your Verizon plan at any time online. See the full details online here.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Plot, Episodes

The new BTS docuseries will feature eight episodes, with the first episode being titled “The Beginning.” While the first two episodes are already online, two new episodes will be dropping every following Wednesday until Jan. 10, and each episode has an expected runtime of 45-50 minutes. Here is a full list of episode titles on Disney+:

Episode 1: The Beginning (Dec. 20)

Episode 2: Adolescence (Dec. 20)

Episode 3: Pursuit of Happiness (Dec. 27)

Episode 4: Disconnected (Dec. 27)

Episode 5: Welcome! (Jan. 3)

Episode 6: Begin and Again (Jan. 3)

Episode 7: Still Purple (Jan. 10)

Episode 8: Promise For Tomorrow (Jan. 10)

Per the series description, the Disney+ doc will featuring appearances from HYBE Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk, and Kang Myeongseok, author of the recent BTS book “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.”

The Disney+ release reads, “BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star looks back on the band’s key moments over the years, showing how the band came to be, what it was like preparing for their debut, what it was like winning best new artist at the 2013 Melon music awards, highlighting their struggles during the “Danger” period, discussing their first concerts, their debut at the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards, what it was like becoming stars in America, speaking at the UN, performing at the Rose Bowl Stadium, the excitement of performing at London’s Wembley Stadium and more.”

Along with insights into the struggles they’ve faced in their careers, there will be more lighthearted moments as well, including footage from J-Hope’s surprise birthday party and Jung Kook’s high school graduation ceremony.

While you wait new episodes of the BTS docuseries BTS Monuments, you can also stream the concert film BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage and J-Hope’s documentary J-Hope in the Box on Disney+.

