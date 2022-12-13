BTS member Jin begins military duty at front-line boot camp

  • In this photo provided by Weverse, Jin of K-pop band BTS shows off freshly shaved hair on the K-pop social media platform Weverse, which was uploaded Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, ahead of his upcoming military conscription. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (Weverse via AP)
    1/17

    South Korea BTS Military Service

    In this photo provided by Weverse, Jin of K-pop band BTS shows off freshly shaved hair on the K-pop social media platform Weverse, which was uploaded Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, ahead of his upcoming military conscription. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (Weverse via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A fan waits for K-pop band BTS's member Jin to arrive before he enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    2/17

    South Koreaa BTS Military Service

    A fan waits for K-pop band BTS's member Jin to arrive before he enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • South Korean army soldiers stand guard before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    3/17

    South Koreaa BTS Military Service

    South Korean army soldiers stand guard before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Fans wait for K-pop band BTS's member Jin to arrive before he enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    4/17

    South Koreaa BTS Military Service

    Fans wait for K-pop band BTS's member Jin to arrive before he enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A TV screen shows an image of BTS's member Jin with buzz cut, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. South Korean media report that Jin is going to enlist the military service on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    5/17

    South Korea BTS

    A TV screen shows an image of BTS's member Jin with buzz cut, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. South Korean media report that Jin is going to enlist the military service on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Women take a selfie with images of BTS's member Jin in front of a cafe in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. South Korean media report that Jin is going to enlist the military service on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    6/17

    South Korea BTS

    Women take a selfie with images of BTS's member Jin in front of a cafe in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. South Korean media report that Jin is going to enlist the military service on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • South Korean police officers patrol before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    7/17

    South Koreaa BTS Military Service

    South Korean police officers patrol before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this photo provided by Weverse, Jin of K-pop band BTS shows off freshly shaved hair on the K-pop social media platform Weverse, which was uploaded Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, ahead of his upcoming military conscription. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (Weverse via AP)
    8/17

    South Korea BTS Military Service

    In this photo provided by Weverse, Jin of K-pop band BTS shows off freshly shaved hair on the K-pop social media platform Weverse, which was uploaded Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, ahead of his upcoming military conscription. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (Weverse via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A convoy of vehicles, one of them carrying K-pop band BTS's member Jin arrive at an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    9/17

    South Korea BTS Military Service

    A convoy of vehicles, one of them carrying K-pop band BTS's member Jin arrive at an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A vehicle believed to be carrying K-pop band BTS's member Jin arrives at an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    10/17

    South Korea BTS Military Service

    A vehicle believed to be carrying K-pop band BTS's member Jin arrives at an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Medias wait for K-pop band BTS's member Jin to arrive before he enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    11/17

    South Korea BTS Military Service

    Medias wait for K-pop band BTS's member Jin to arrive before he enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • South Korean army soldiers stand guard after K-pop band BTS's member Jin arriving at an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    12/17

    South Korea BTS Military Service

    South Korean army soldiers stand guard after K-pop band BTS's member Jin arriving at an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A vehicle believed to be carrying K-pop band BTS's member Jin arrives at an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    13/17

    South Korea BTS Military Service

    A vehicle believed to be carrying K-pop band BTS's member Jin arrives at an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • South Korean police officers pass by a banner showing an image of K-pop band BTS's member Jin near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin is set to enter a frontline South Korean booth camp on Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans are gathering near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    14/17

    South Koreaa BTS Military Service

    South Korean police officers pass by a banner showing an image of K-pop band BTS's member Jin near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin is set to enter a frontline South Korean booth camp on Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans are gathering near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Fans perform before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    15/17

    South Korea BTS Military Service

    Fans perform before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • South Korean army soldiers stand guard before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve in front of an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin is set to enter a frontline South Korean booth camp on Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans are gathering near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    16/17

    South Koreaa BTS Military Service

    South Korean army soldiers stand guard before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve in front of an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin is set to enter a frontline South Korean booth camp on Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans are gathering near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • South Korean army soldiers and police officers stand guard before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve in front of an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin is set to enter a frontline South Korean booth camp on Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans are gathering near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    17/17

    South Koreaa BTS Military Service

    South Korean army soldiers and police officers stand guard before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve in front of an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin is set to enter a frontline South Korean booth camp on Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans are gathering near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by Weverse, Jin of K-pop band BTS shows off freshly shaved hair on the K-pop social media platform Weverse, which was uploaded Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, ahead of his upcoming military conscription. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (Weverse via AP)
A fan waits for K-pop band BTS's member Jin to arrive before he enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean army soldiers stand guard before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Fans wait for K-pop band BTS's member Jin to arrive before he enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A TV screen shows an image of BTS's member Jin with buzz cut, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. South Korean media report that Jin is going to enlist the military service on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Women take a selfie with images of BTS's member Jin in front of a cafe in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. South Korean media report that Jin is going to enlist the military service on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean police officers patrol before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
In this photo provided by Weverse, Jin of K-pop band BTS shows off freshly shaved hair on the K-pop social media platform Weverse, which was uploaded Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, ahead of his upcoming military conscription. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (Weverse via AP)
A convoy of vehicles, one of them carrying K-pop band BTS's member Jin arrive at an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A vehicle believed to be carrying K-pop band BTS's member Jin arrives at an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Medias wait for K-pop band BTS's member Jin to arrive before he enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean army soldiers stand guard after K-pop band BTS's member Jin arriving at an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A vehicle believed to be carrying K-pop band BTS's member Jin arrives at an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean police officers pass by a banner showing an image of K-pop band BTS's member Jin near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin is set to enter a frontline South Korean booth camp on Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans are gathering near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Fans perform before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve near an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean army soldiers stand guard before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve in front of an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin is set to enter a frontline South Korean booth camp on Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans are gathering near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean army soldiers and police officers stand guard before K-pop band BTS's member Jin enters the army to serve in front of an army training center in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Jin is set to enter a frontline South Korean booth camp on Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans are gathering near the base to say goodbye to their star. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
1
HYUNG-JIN KIM and JUWON PARK
·5 min read

YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp Tuesday as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star.

Six other younger BTS members are to join the military in coming years one after another, meaning that the world’s biggest boy band must take a hiatus, likely for a few years. Their enlistments have prompted a fierce domestic debate over whether it’s time to revise the country’s conscription system to expand exemptions to include prominent entertainers like BTS, or not to provide such benefits to anyone.

With lawmakers squabbling at Parliament and surveys showing sharply split public opinions over offering exemptions to BTS members, their management agency said in October that all members would perform their compulsory military duties. Big Hit Music said that both the company and the members of BTS “are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

Jin, who turned 30 earlier this month, entered the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea, for five weeks of basic military training together with other new conscript soldiers, the Defense Ministry said. After the training involving rifle shooting, grenade throwing and marching practices, he and other conscripts would be assigned to army units across the country.

About 20-30 fans — some holding Jin’s photos — and dozens of journalists gathered near the camp. But a vehicle carrying Jin moved into the camp without him getting out. The BTS official Twitter account later posted photos showing Jin with other members, likely at the camp, with a message saying: “Our bro!! Have a safe service!! Love you.”

One image showed smiling members touching Jin's shaved head.

“I want to wait (for) Jin and see him go into the military and wish him all the best,” Mandy Lee from Hong Kong said before Jin’s entrance to the camp.

“Actually it’s complicated. I wanna be sad. I wanna be happy for him,” said Angelina from Indonesia. “Mixed feelings. He has to serve (for) his country.” Angelina, like many Indonesians, uses only one name.

A couple dozen fans could be seen as a small turnout given Jin’s huge popularity. But Jin and his management agency had earlier asked fans not to visit the site and notified them there wouldn’t be any special event involving the singer, in order to prevent any issue caused by crowding.

Authorities still mobilized 300 police officers, soldiers, emergency workers and others to maintain order and guard against any accidents. Strict safety steps were expected as South Korea is still reeling from the devastating Halloween crush in October in Seoul that killed 158 people.

Jin — whose real name is Kim Seok-jin — wrote on the online fan platform Weverse earlier Tuesday that “It’s time for a curtain call.” He posted a photo of himself Sunday with a military buzz cut and a message saying, “Ha ha ha. It’s cuter than I had expected.”

By law, all able-bodied South Korean men must serve in the military for 18-21 months under a conscription system established to deal with threats from North Korea. But the law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have won top prizes in certain competitions and enhance national prestige. K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t given such benefits even if they gain worldwide fame and win big international awards.

Jin had faced an impending enlistment because the law disallows most men from further delaying their military service after they turn 30.

“Those in the pop culture sector experience little bit of disadvantages and unfairness, compared with those in the pure art sector or athletes," Jung Duk-hyun, a pop culture commentator, said. "This will likely continue to be an issue of controversy so I wonder if it must be discussed continuously.”

Exemptions or dodging of duties are a highly sensitive issue in South Korea, where the draft forces young men to suspend their studies or professional careers. Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup previously said it would be “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service.

Chun In-bum, a retired lieutenant general who commanded South Korea’s special forces, said the government must move to repeal any exemptions as the military’s shrinking recruitment pool is “a very serious” problem amid the country’s declining fertility rate.

BTS was created in 2013 and has a legion of global supporters who call themselves the “Army.” Its other members are RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who is the youngest at 25. The group expanded its popularity in the West with its 2020 megahit “Dynamite,” the band’s first all-English song that made BTS the first K-pop act to top Billboard’s Hot 100. The band has performed in sold-out arenas around the world and was even invited to speak at United Nations meetings.

Hybe Corp., the parent company of Big Hit Music, said in October that each member of the band for the time being would focus on individual activities scheduled around their military service plans. In October, Jin released “The Astronaut,” a single co-written by Coldplay.

Jung, the commentator, said solo projects could give BTS members much-needed time to develop themselves after working together as a group for many years. But Cha Woo-jin, a K-pop commentator, said it’s unclear if BTS would enjoy the same popularity as a group when they get together again after finishing their military duties in a few years.

In August, Lee, the defense minister, said BTS members who are serving would likely be allowed to continue practicing and to join other non-serving BTS members in overseas group tours.

Cha said K-pop’s global influence wouldn’t be hurt much because of BTS members’ enlistments as they “appear to represent K-pop but aren’t everything of K-pop.” Jung agreed, saying that other K-pop groups like BLACKPINK, Stray Kids and aespa could rise further.

___

Kim reported from Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Stories

  • BTS star Jin begins South Korea army duty

    STORY: This is how his fans are used to seeing Jin, the oldest member of K-pop phenomenon BTS, on stage with fellow band members.But on Tuesday, he became one of South Korea's military's newest recruit -- complete with shaven head.Dozens of his supporters braved freezing temperatures to speed him on his way at his bootcamp in the eastern county of Yeoncheon, where frontline troops are deployed on guard against North Korea.For some, it was all too much.(SOUNDBITE) (English) 30-YEAR-OLD HONGKONG FAN, MANDY LEE, SAYING:"Very, very sad and finally we realized this is real, and cannot, (I) cannot imagine. I want him to eat more, stay safe and healthy." (SOUNDBITE) (Korean) 24-YEAR-OLD SOUTH KOREAN FAN, LEE JIN, SAYING:"I can't see Jin live for about two years while he is serving a military, but I will be comforted by listening to his songs."BTS announced plans in October to sign up for mandatory military service, starting with Jin, who turned 30 on December 4, after having postponed his service for the maximum time allowed.The band will reunite in 2025 after pursuing individual projects.After five weeks' training at the camp, about 28 miles from the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas, Jin will be deployed to a unit that has not yet been specified.South Korea requires military service of about two years from all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28.It revised the law in 2019 to let globally recognized K-pop stars delay signing up until 30.South Korea's defence minister has said BTS would be able to perform overseas while in the military.

  • K-pop star Jin from BTS begins military service

    What can Jin from BTS expect from his time in the South Korean army?

  • BTS member begins military duty at boot camp

    Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday

  • BTS’s Jin Begins Military Service

    The oldest member of K-pop group BTS has officially begun his enlistment period. BTS’s Jin Begins Military Service Mary Siroky

  • Stuart Margolin Dies: ‘The Rockford Files’ Two-Time Emmy Winner Was 82

    Stuart Margolin, who won back-to-back Emmys for his recurring role as Evelyn “Angel” Martin in The Rockford Files and racked up more than 120 career screen credits, died today, his stepson Max Martini said on social media. He was 82. In an Instagram post (see it below), Bosch: Legacy regular Martini wrote: “A profoundly gifted […]

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘Elvis’ Among 20 Visual Effects Finalists Heading Into Oscars Shortlist Voting (EXCLUSIVE)

    UPDATE: Variety was able to identify the 20th unknown visual effects feature through two sources. It is Nick Hamm’s “Gigi & Nate,” a Roadside Attractions drama that tells the true story of a quadriplegic man and a capuchin monkey. The Oscars shortlist voting opens on Monday, Dec. 12, in eight categories. One of them is […]

  • BTS' Jin Shares Photo of Buzz Cut Ahead of Reporting for Military Service: 'Cuter Than I Thought'

    The eldest member of BTS will begin military training on Tuesday

  • Tour the Sprawling Brentwood Compound That’s Home to a Hollywood Real Estate Investor and a Model

    In the double-height foyer, a minimalist space where the velvety hand and subtle shadow of the lime plastered walls are as artful as the art that hangs on it, breathing room is prioritized for works by the likes of Ed Ruscha (Oh, 2008) and Christopher Wool (Double Brown Nose, 2003). The Pierre Jeanneret bench takes pride of place here. Ellen has that piece.’

  • This Could Be the Most Dangerous Social Security Myth You'll Ever Come Across

    Millions of seniors today collect a monthly benefit from Social Security. Now, you may be under the impression that you'll have no problem relying on only Social Security once your time in the workforce comes to an end. You might be able to retire only on Social Security.

  • Netflix Lands Live-Action ‘My Hero Academia’ Film Adaptation

    The movie comes from "Alice in Borderland" director Shinsuke Sato. A "My Hero Academia" anime series currently airs on Crunchyroll.