These BTS-Approved Earbuds From Samsung Are Discounted to Just $87

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.



Samsung is offering a rare discount on its Galaxy Buds Live, the true wireless earbuds endorsed by global superstars BTS. Regularly $149.99+, BTS fans — and audio enthusiasts alike — can pick up a pair of the Samsung earbuds on sale for just $87.99. That’s a 41% discount and one of the first times we’ve seen these buds under $100.

More from Variety

samsung galaxy buds live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds

Price: $149.99 $87.99

Buy On Amazon



BTS are ambassadors for Samsung and appeared in a campaign for the Galaxy Buds last year. The group members have been seen sporting these lightweight earbuds as well.



There’s a lot to like about the Galaxy Buds Live. The wireless earbuds boast big, loud sound thanks to an AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass, while the open design mimics a live concert experience. You’re able to hear your music more naturally, with a wider soundstage that picks up every detail and nuance from your tunes.



The Galaxy Buds Live also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, which is not something you find often in a pair of under-$100 buds (for reference, Apple’s noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are $199 online right now). Just tap the side of the earbuds to active ANC mode and block out background chatter and environmental noise; tap again to let some live sounds (I.e. traffic alerts) in while still enjoying your music.



Battery life is strong here — up to eight hours on a single charge, and up to 29 hours with the included wireless charging case. The earbuds feature built-in microphones that are great for taking calls. Pair the Buds Live to your voice assistant to enable hands-free calling and functionality.



The new Amazon deal gets you the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in your choice of four different colors for just $87.99. This is one of the best-reviewed earbuds online, with a 4.4-star rating (out of five) from more than 25,000 verified shoppers. See full details here.



Looking for another good earbuds option? Google’s Pixel Buds are also on sale right now here.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.