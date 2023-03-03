Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard celebrate each other’s birthdays with adorable throwback pics

Bryce Dallas Howard and her dad, Hollywood director and actor Ron Howard, shared adorable throwback pics of each other in honor of their birthdays.

The father-daughter duo celebrate their birthdays just one day apart.

On March 1, Bryce Dallas Howard posted a pair of pics on Instagram that showed her as a little girl spending time with her famous dad, 69.

In one pic, Ron Howard — looking as boyishly young as his "Happy Days" character, Richie Cunningham (albeit with a mustache) — holds his toddler daughter in his arms as the pair smile for the camera. In another photo, the loving father is seen reading to his daughter.

"Daddio, you are my best friend — always have been, always will be. I love you. Happy Birthday," the "Jurassic World: Dominion" star, 42, wrote in her caption.

Bryce Dallas Howard included descriptions of her photos, revealing that the first pic was taken in 1983 just before she'd turned 2. "Ron wears a light blue t-shirt, bringing out both his and BDH’s matching eye color," she added.

⁣She called the second image a "bedtime candid" from 1987. "Ron (right) and BDH (left) sit on the floor, leaning against a bed as Ron reads BDH a book," she wrote.

On March 2, Ron Howard was just as thoughtful when he wished his daughter a happy birthday on Instagram. The former "Andy Griffith Show" star posted a photo of Bryce Dallas Howard fast asleep as a youngster with her head resting on a blue stuffed animal.

In his caption, the proud dad boasted about the many qualities he admired in his oldest child. (Ron Howard and his wife, Cheryl, also share younger twin daughters Paige and Jocelyn and a son, Reed.)

"It’s been one of THE joys of our lives to witness ⁦‪@BryceDHoward‬⁩ grow into the woman, mother, wife & consummate show biz pro that she is," he gushed.

"Ever evolving she’s somehow personally ambitious & generous & loving all at once. #HappyBirthdayBryce. U make us grateful & proud. Cheryl & I & the rest of the family can’t wait to where else your journey takes. We’re with you all the way!" he added.

Bryce Dallas Howard responded in the comments. "I love you Daddio," she wrote, adding three heart emoji.

In June 2020, Bryce Dallas Howard opened up to TODAY Parents about the special relationship she shares with her father. “My dad was constantly bringing me to movie sets. I loved that. He inspired me. But we also played a ton of basketball at home,” said the actor, who included her father in her 2020 documentary, "Dads."

“We’d just go and shoot baskets on the driveway. We did it a zillion times," she added. "Whenever I think about it, it brings me warmth and happiness.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com