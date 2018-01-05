Bryan Singer Steps Down as FX’s ‘Legion’ Executive Producer After Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Bryan Singer has stepped down as executive producer of FX’s “X-Men” spinoff “Legion,” creator Noah Hawley said Friday. The decision comes after a man accused Singer of sexual abuse.

“Bryan asked to take his name off the show, so we have done that,” Hawley said after a Television Critics Association panel.

Singer’s name has been removed from the series ahead of the drama’s second season premiere, FX told TheWrap.

“Very early on in the conception of the show, I met him a few times and he was interested in directing the pilot, but since I stepped in to direct really, I haven’t spoken to him since that moment,” Hawley said. “He was more of a name on the screen.”

Deadline, citing sources, said Singer reached out to FX about removing his credit after a man named Cesar Sanchez-Guzman filed a lawsuit in December accusing him of sexual assault in 2003.

Singer has “categorically” denied the accusations. He did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The top director — who was dropped from the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” last month — was one of three key “X-Men” franchise players attached as EPs on “Legion” and Fox’s new Marvel drama “The Gifted.”

Thursday, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said that the network was “looking into” Singer’s role on “The Gifted.”

