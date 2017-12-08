Bryan Singer denies sexually assaulting 17-year-old boy at yacht party

Director Bryan Singer has denied that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old boy during a party on a yacht in 2003.

Singer is being sued by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who says that Singer forced him to perform sex acts, and said that he would help him into the world of acting if he kept quiet about it.

The claims are made in court filings published by Deadline, which say that the party happened on a yacht owned by Lester Waters, who, it’s noted in the documents, is ‘a wealthy tech investor who frequently hosted parties for young gay males in the Seattle area’.

After a tour of the boat, Sanchez-Guzman says that Singer took ‘lured him into a room, shut the door and demanded that Cesar perform oral sex. When plaintiff refused, Bryan Singer forced him into acts of oral and anal sex’.

He claims that Singer said that he could hire people to ruin his reputation, and that no one would believe him if he told people what had happened.

According to the filing, Sanchez-Guzman is claiming damages for ’emotional distress, mental anguish, physical and mental pain and suffering, a decrease in his ability to enjoy life’.

Singer was recently fired from the forthcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Singer had failed to show up for work on several occasions, and had also clashed with the film’s star Rami Malek, who is playing Freddie Mercury.

Singer counter-claimed that Fox, the studio behind the movie, had denied him leave to attend to a ‘gravely ill’ parent.

