Bryan Singer deletes Twitter account as articles about sexual assault reportedly disappear

Director Bryan Singer has deleted his Twitter account, and articles previously reporting accusations of sexual assault have disappeared from the internet, according to reports.

Singer’s Instagram account is still up and running, but the disappearance of his Twitter account comes just a few days after a series of allegations against him were made by a user named Justin Smith.

Over 14 tweets posted on November 1, he detailed an alleged incident of sexual assault involving Singer, as well as lurid details of what he believed was Singer’s known behaviour around the Los Angeles gay scene.

The tweets have since been deleted, but some outlets still have the text.

A post on Reddit then appears to show that articles about other alleged incidents involving the ‘X-Men’ director have been taken down from certain online outlets.

Note: Yahoo is cited by some as a site that deleted a story about Singer. The article in question came from a third-party provider feed, and was deleted by the third-party provider. This made it ‘disappear’ from Yahoo.

Singer, who is currently making the Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ with Rami Malek in London, has long been the focus of allegations over sexual assault.

A detailed piece penned by the Hollywood Reporter in 2014 highlighted a civil suit in which Singer was named, filed by a man called Michael Egan III, who claimed that he was drugged and then raped at sex parties in Los Angeles and Hawaii by four men, including Singer, when he was 15.

Singer denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations at the time ‘outrageous, vicious and completely false’. Egan eventually withdrew the suit.

But he was also accused of inappropriate behaviour in another lawsuit in 1997, in which it was claimed that on the set of his movie ‘Apt Pupil’ he forced a group of young teenage boys to undress for a shower scene.

The suit was later dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

Earlier this week, a petition was created by students at the University of Southern California to remove his name from its Division of Cinema and Media Studies over the allegations.

At the time of writing, it had received over 2,600 signatures.

Its creator Emily Halaka said that having Singer’s name so prominently attached to the school ‘gives the impression that we, both as an institution and as members of the entertainment industry, value his financial contributions over the safety, respect and future of students. It sets a precedent of lenience for sexual criminals and further undermines the visibility and respect that victims of harassment and assault deserve’.

In a statement, USC’s School of Cinematic Arts said: “We are aware of the Change.org petition and appreciate the concerns of our students and alumni. We want to assure them that we are taking this matter very seriously and are monitoring the situation.”

