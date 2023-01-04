Bryan Cranston Revives Walter White in First Look at PopCorners’ ‘Breaking Bad’ Super Bowl Ad

Heisenberg is entering the snack business.

Bryan Cranston will reprise his iconic “Breaking Bad” role in a Super Bowl ad for PopCorners, AdAge reports. The Frito-Lay brand teased the spot in December with a silhouette of Walter White standing in the desert, holding a big bag of white cheddar PopCorners.

More from Variety

While “Breaking Bad” ended in 2013, Cranston revived Walter White in cameos in 2019’s “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” and two episodes of the “Better Call Saul” final season, which aired in 2022.

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere of the “Breaking Bad” prequel series, creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould told Variety on the red carpet, “These two worlds cross over in a way that you haven’t seen before, that’s for sure… It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?”

This isn’t Cranston’s first foray into the food and beverage industry. In 2019, he and “Breaking Bad” co-star Aaron Paul created a mezcal brand called Dos Hombres, which they touted last year in a “never-ending tour” at bars across the country.

Cranston currently stars in Showtime’s legal drama “Your Honor,” which is now airing its second season. Alongside Annette Bening, he also led the 2022 Paramount+ movie “Jerry & Marge Go Large,” based on a true story about a long-married couple who won the lottery and used the money to help their small town. Next year, he’s set to appear in Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller “Argylle” and Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City.”

View the first look image below.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.