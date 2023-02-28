Bryan Cranston on the 'Make America Great Again' slogan: 'Do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark?'

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
Bryan Cranston appeared on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? to talk about the MAGA slogan. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Paramount Worldwide)

Bryan Cranston had social media buzzing Monday following his appearance on the latest episode of CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, especially for what he said in the last few minutes.

"When I see the 'Make America Great Again,'" he said of former President Donald Trump's slogan, "my comment is, 'Do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark?' And most people, a lot of people go, 'How could that be racist? Make America Great Again?' I say, just ask yourself from an African American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African American? When was it great? So if you're making it great again, it's not including them."

He said it's a reminder for people to "open up and accept the possibilities that our privilege has created blind spots for us. And maybe I haven't seen what is really happening in all my years."

Cranston has been a vocal opponent of Trump in the past, even threatening to leave the country if the then-candidate were elected — something that Barbra Streisand, Chelsea Handler and others said as well.

He was applauded and criticized online for his latest opinion.

The Breaking Bad alum was asked about about having discussed critical race theory with Bill Maher this month on Maher's Club Random podcast.

"I think it's imperative that it's taught, that we look at our history much the same I think that Germany has looked at their history, involvement in the wars, one and two, and embrace it. And say this where we went wrong, this is how it went wrong, and this is why it can't go wrong again," Cranston, 66, told Wallace. "And I think they have done a very commendable job in doing so, but the United States really hasn't. You present it and say, 'Well, 400 years of slavery, but… we're moving on, we're moving on.' And it's like, No, let's really discuss it. How did that happen? How did we get to a point where we treated other human beings as slaves? And we're OK with that?"

