The post Bruno Mars Apparently Owes $50 Million in Gambling Debt appeared first on Consequence.

Bruno Mars recently entered the ninth year of his residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas, which he extended with 12 shows taking place throughout 2024.

But if you believe a report from News Nation, part of the reason Mars’ residency has lasted for so long is because he’s accrued a sizable gambling debt at the casino. “He owes millions to the MGM [from gambling],” an unnamed source told News Nation. “[MGM] basically own him.”

Get Bruno Mars Tickets Here

The source estimated that Mars owes as much as $50 millions to MGM. He reportedly takes in $90 million annually as part of his deal with the casino, but after taxes he’s just barely covering the money owed.

Mars has spoken about his affinity for gambling in past media interviews, revealing that he visited his first casino at 19 years old and, as a still unknown musician, covered his rent by playing cards.”

Mars’ residency at Park MGM resumes in June and tickets are available for purchase here.

Bruno Mars Apparently Owes $50 Million in Gambling Debt

Scoop Harrison

Popular Posts

Subscribe to Consequence’s email digest and get the latest breaking news in music, film, and television, tour updates, access to exclusive giveaways, and more straight to your inbox.