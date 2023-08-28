Bruna Papandrea’s Production Company Made Up Stories Exploring Sale

Primetime Emmy winning producer Bruna Papandrea is looking to sell her production company Made Up Stories per sources.

This is very early in the works with no bidders as of yet, nor if the Big Little Lies EP will maintain a stake in the next phase of the company which she co-founded with her husband Steve Hutensky and Australian producer Jodi Matterson six years ago.

One thing is for certain and that’s Papandrea is on a roll following her exit from Pacific Standard, the banner she shared with Reese Witherspoon and under which their award-winning HBO series Big Little Lies was made as well as 2x Oscar nominated feature, Wild, and the David Fincher $369M-plus grossing blockbuster, Gone Girl.

Under Made Up Stories, Papandrea was recently behind the current Prime Video miniseries, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, starring Sigourney Weaver. In addition, she made HBO’s The Undoing, Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal and Luckiest Girl Alive, Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and the Australian crime feature, The Dry, starring Eric Bana, which minted $15 million locally as theaters were reopening from Covid back in late December 2020. The upcoming sequel, Force of Nature: Dry 2 in which Bana reprises his role as federal agent Falk, was temporarily pushed to a TBD date due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Bloomberg‘s Screentime newsletter had a blurb yesterday that Papandrea “hired bankers to explore a sale” and that it’s small deal to “fetch less than $100 million.” Papandrea’s reps had no comment. Witherspoon’s post Pacific Standard shingle, Hello Sunshine (Little Fires Everywhere), was sold to private-equity giant Blackstone Group in August 2021 for a reported $900M.

Papandrea recently told us she’s open to doing a third season of Big Little Lies and reteaming with Witherspoon on it, should the cards fall into place. One of the first projects she has set to go once the strikes are over is the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers.

