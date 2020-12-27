Bruce Willis Wears 'Matching Family' Pajamas with Wife Emma and Daughters in Sweet Christmas Photo

Bruce Willis spent Christmas with his family.

The actor’s wife Emma Heming Willis shared a sweet family photo over the weekend of the pair posing outside with daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

“I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers. Lol. Now that’s 2020 for you,” she quipped. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our party of 4 to yours!”

As for their matching holiday pajamas, Emma added that they had some very special people to thank for their festive attire.

“Matching family PJ’s provided by @demimoore @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis @buuski,” she wrote, tagging the actor’s ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as their three daughters — Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26.

“We miss you guys,” Emma continued.

RELATED: Demi Moore Receives Sweet Tributes from Daughters & Bruce Willis' Wife for Her 58th Birthday

Moore and her daughters also revealed their own “very 2020” Christmas photo.

In the socially-distanced image, the actress, 58, stood outside in the snow while surrounded by loved ones, including her three daughters. In addition to wearing masks, the group all wore color-coordinating pajamas.

“It’s a very 2020 Christmas 🎄😷,” Scout wrote alongside the image, as Moore added in her own post, “2020 Christmas card.”

Although the whole family wasn’t able to get together, Bruce joined ex Moore and their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah earlier this year at their home in Idaho.

Although Emma and her two daughters initially stayed at home in Los Angeles, they flew to Idaho in May to celebrate Evelyn’s 6th birthday. In June, the entire family also celebrated Emma’s 42nd birthday together.

RELATED VIDEO: Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Self-Isolate Together in Matching Striped Green Pajamas

In April, Scout revealed why her stepmother and her half-sisters had not been able to initially join them, revealing one of her younger siblings had accidentally stepped on a needle while at a park in Los Angeles.

"My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters," Scout said on the Dopey podcast.

Bruce and Moore were married for 13 years before splitting in 2000. He and his wife Emma wed nine years later.