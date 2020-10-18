Bruce Willis Stars in Commercial for ‘Die Hard’ Car Batteries

Twitter began buzzing on Sunday when a teaser of Bruce Willis as “Die Hard” protagonist John McClane surfaced from several accounts, including Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews and comedy group The Lonely Island. They all tweeted out the clip teasing that something big was coming during the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, complete with the hashtags #DieHardIsBack and #Ad.

In the 15-second clip, Willis as McClane whistles as he walks toward a group of menacing-looking people waiting for him. He unzips his jacket and begins to take it off as it fades to black. Spliced in-between video footage is the message: “As one story ends, a new one begins.” Many fans on Twitter postulated that a sixth “Die Hard” film could be on the horizon, but alas, that was not the case.

Turns out, the franchise was simply promoting DieHard brand car batteries. In the two-minute ad, Willis returns to the McClane character and embarks on a dangerous mission to get a new battery for his dead car. He jumps through the glass of an Advance Auto Parts store — which is where the batteries can be purchased — and must wiggle his way through a vent and dodge many bullets in order to start his car again.

Of course, the clip included a few easter eggs from the franchise, including an appearance from McClane’s limousine driver, Argyle, and a scene in which McClane bashes an enemy over the head with his own brand of car battery. The advertisement ends with Argyle saying “Yippee ki yay,” to which McClane responds, “Hey, that’s my line!”

Watch the full ad below.

