Bruce Willis smiles in new photo with wife, Emma, after aphasia announcement

Bruce Willis is enjoying time with his family after it was announced he's retiring for health-related reasons.

Emma Willis, who revealed her husband's aphasia diagnosis publicly for the first time last week, shared a new video and photo of the actor on her Instagram story. In one clip, Bruce is seen walking near a serene river with his daughter close by. Emma also posted a picture with Bruce, which was taken by their 10-year-old, Mabel. (The couple, who've been married 13 years, also share 7-year-old daughter, Evelyn.)