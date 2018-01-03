Bruce Willis gets gun crazy in new trailer for 'Death Wish' reboot

Death Wish debuted its first trailer back in August, with the promise that it would arrive in theaters on Nov. 22. However, less than a week after the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting that left 58 dead and 546 people injured, the film’s release date was pushed back to March 2, 2018 — a decision seemingly driven by the fact that its story concerns a man who responds to a deadly assault on his family by taking justice into his own gun-toting hands. A remake of the 1974 original starring Charles Bronson (which spawned a host of ever-more-dubious sequels), the crime drama is directed by Eli Roth (Hostel) and headlined by Bruce Willis. And to get audiences back in the mood for its brand of aggro vigilante action, it’s now released a new trailer.

As made clear by the above promo, Willis find a new lease on life by taking the lives of others in Death Wish, in which his doctor, Paul Kersey, decides to hunt down the men who killed his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and put his daughter (Camila Morrone) in the hospital. To that end, he dons a hoodie and arms himself with an enormous collection of pistols and machine guns — as well as employs other assorted devices to get his dirty work done, such as a tire jack propping up a car directly above one crook. The tone struck by this clip is one of righteous superhero fury, with Willis’s badass not only seeking vengeance against those who did him wrong, but also protecting the innocent men, women and children of his Chicago hometown.

Co-starring Vincent D’Onofrio and Mike Epps, Death Wish seems like a tricky proposition in this mass shooting-wracked modern age, and we’ll know soon enough if Roth and Willis have pulled off their remake when the film arrives in theaters.

Death Wish opens on March 2.

