Bruce Willis' Daughter Scout Says It Was 'Surreal' Sharing His 'Personal' Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' daughter Scout is thankful for the support her family has received since sharing the news of the actor's aphasia diagnosis on Wednesday.

"Papa ❤️‍🔥 Yesterday was so surreal, sharing something so personal. I didn't know how it would be received, there is always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world," Scout began a heartfelt post on Instagram Thursday. "I'd hoped for some love and compassion, I truly NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday."

"It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that's brings tears as I write this. I am so grateful for your love, I'm so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you," she continued.

Concluded Scout: "Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me yesterday, i love and I appreciate you with all my heart, it's gonna take me a whole to respond to your messages!"

Yesterday, Bruce's family penned an emotional statement to their respective social media accounts, announcing that the legendary 67-year-old actor was "stepping away" from his longtime acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects one's cognitive abilities.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," the family wrote in part, signing the note from the actor's daughters Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis and Evelyn Willis, plus Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

In addition to getting his family's unwavering support, celebrities from all over the industry are standing behind Bruce amid his diagnosis.

"Bruce is beloved and everyone in Hollywood is very supportive of him and will rally around him," a friend of the award-winning actor told PEOPLE.

"He's one of the guys everyone loves in Hollywood — one of the most beloved movie stars," the friend added. "His family is rallying around him."