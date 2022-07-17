Bruce Springsteen is a grandfather! See Lily Harper Springsteen, his son Sam's new baby

Bruce Springsteen is a grandfather!

Patti Scialfa, Springsteen's wife and bandmate, showed off Lily Harper Springsteen, the daughter of their youngest son, Sam, on Instagram Friday.

“Walking the baby_ Lily Harper Springsteen,” Scialfa wrote with a flower emoji under a black-and-white picture of the new parents pushing a baby carriage. Scialfa also shared a picture of the newborn wearing pink hospital mitts.

“That is some big time good news Grandma,” commented Amy Aiello Lofgren, wife of E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofren.

“Congrats!!! She is beautiful !!” wrote Jill Vedder, wife of Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. “Love the name .. we are quite fond of the “Harper” part since we have a Harper too,” referencing the couple's teenage daughter.

Congratulations, Sam Springsteen! Bruce Springsteen looks on as son Sam becomes a Jersey City firefighter

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa are first-time grandparents.

Scialfa, 68, also shared a pic of Sam, 28, and the baby's mother on July 8, with a caption referencing a July 1 “beautiful day at the farm.” She is wearing a diamond engagement ring and holding a white bouquet. He is wearing single white rose boutonniere.

No other details have been released.

Sam is Jersey City firefighter. He graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and previously served with his hometown Colts Neck Fire Department, the Long Branch Fire Department and the North Wildwood Fire Department.

In this photo provided by the mayor's office, Sam Springsteen salutes as he is sworn in as a Jersey City firefighter on Jan. 14, 2020.

“CONGRATULATIONS,” posted a proud Scialfa in 2019 with a flame emoji when he joined the Jersey City Fire Department. “You followed your dreams ... JC firefighter .. Stay safe .. love your brave heart.”

The Boss is back on the road: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce 33-date U.S. arena tour

The Springsteens' eldest son, Evan, 31, is in music production, and daughter Jessica, 30, is a world-class equestrian rider who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Bruce is 72.

Bruce Springsteen and Scialfa are hitting the road in 2023 for the E Street Band's first tour in six years. The band's 33-date U.S. arena tour kicks off Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and end April 14 in Newark, New Jersey.

