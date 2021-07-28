Why Bruce Springsteen wasn't honored with a New Jersey rest stop

Bruce Springsteen was born to run — not to rest stop. The superstar rocker and one of New Jersey’s most notable natives, was conspicuously absent from his home state’s major tribute this week.

Why? Because that's how The Boss wants it.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that nine service areas on the Garden State Parkway will be renamed to celebrate New Jersey icons. You can take a rest at the James Gandolfini Service Area, or have a snack at the Whitney Houston Service Area. Jon Bon Jovi, Toni Morrison, Frank Sinatra, Celia Cruz, Judy Blume, Connie Chung and Larry Doby are the other celebrities getting the same treatment.

By renaming nine @GSParkway service areas after iconic New Jerseyans, we're putting our greatness on full display. #NationalNewJerseyDay



🌟James Gandolfini

🌟Larry Doby

🌟Connie Chung

🌟Whitney Houston

🌟Jon Bon Jovi

🌟Judy Blume

🌟Celia Cruz

🌟Frank Sinatra

🌟Toni Morrison pic.twitter.com/ddLirOX0BI — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 27, 2021

But fans were quick to notice Springsteen's big omission.

"Bruce Springsteen respectfully declined to have a service area named after him," said Natasha Alagarasan, spokeswoman for the New Jersey Hall of Fame, which worked with the governor’s office to identify worthy honorees. "It should be noted, though, that Bruce has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years, and is very much a part of the fabric of the Hall."

Springsteen had a little hiccup in his home state last year.

The "Born in the U.S.A." singer pleaded guilty to drinking tequila — "two small shots" — at a federal park, but DUI charges were dropped because his blood alcohol content was well below the legal limit. Springsteen agreed to pay a $500 fine plus $40 in court fees.