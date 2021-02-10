  • Oops!
Bruce Springsteen arrested for DWI in November

Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·1 min read
Bruce Springsteen was arrested in a drunken driving incident three months ago.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the National Parks Service confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment that the singer was arrested at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, N.J. on Nov. 14. He received three citations: DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

(Photo: Getty Images)
(Photo: Getty Images)

“Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” the spokesperson said of the 71-year-old Jersey native.

A rep for Springsteen has not yet responded to request for comment.

On Sunday, Springsteen was featured in his first Super Bowl ad ever — for Jeep.

