A new Bruce Springsteen album or movie coming in 2024? Here's what we know

It's going to be a very eventful 2024 for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

The Boss and band have more than 40 shows scheduled for the United States and Europe on the 2024 World Tour. The run starts March 19 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The upcoming shows are either new or rescheduled dates being made up after Springsteen postponed 2023 shows due to a bout with peptic ulcer disease. Most of the new shows are in Europe, but a March show in Las Vegas was added.

There might also be news away from the concert stage this year, according to recent multiple reports. Nothing is confirmed so far, and Team Springsteen is quiet, but let's take a look at what we know and what we don't know.

Bruce Springsteen promotional pic for "Only the Strong Survive" by Danny Clinch.

New movies

Springsteen is reported to be collaborating with filmmaker Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart”) on a cinematic telling of the making of the Boss’ solo landmark album, “Nebraska,” according to Showbiz 411. The report cites an unnamed source and does not provide many details.

There is a “Nebraska” collaboration precedent. Springsteen was interviewed for Warren Zanes’ recent book, “Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska,” so the album is a topic of active interest for the Boss.

“Nebraska” was a bold departure for Springsteen, a lo-fo exploration of American Gothic ennui at a time when he was rocketing to the top of charts. The album was written and recorded in a modest home in Colts Neck, overlooking the Swimming River Reservoir.

WOW! We are now 50% funded! We have crossed $20K thanks to 88 backers THANK YOU! We have 17 days to raise $20K to make Tramps Like Us a reality. Together WE CAN DO THIS!



Please share and support the film at: https://t.co/XYePtgBk37



Let's tell the story of Tramps Like Us! pic.twitter.com/AaZXbThgZ4 — TrampsLikeUsFilm (@BossFanFIlm) January 16, 2024

We can confirm that the “Tramps Like Us” documentary, “the story of the extraordinary relationship Springsteen fans share with the Boss, the music and each other,” is raising funds through a Kickstarter campaign.

Filmmaker David Barry, who made the similarly-themed doc about U2 fans called “Dream Out Loud,” is the director.

More: Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on holiday: The arc of justice

More: Bruce Springsteen poses for photo shoot in Asbury Park on eve of tour

New albums

Will there new a new album in 2024?

Yes, said Rolling Stone in an article titled “28 Rock Albums We’re Looking Forward To In 2024.” The piece didn't provide a specific album, but speculated that the follow up to the R&B and soul covers album “Only the Strong Survive,” or “Tracks 2,” would be forthcoming.

A “Tracks 2” has been speculated about for years — or decades by now.

An “Only the Strong Survive” sequel makes sense as the album, which is up for a Grammy in the Best Traditional Pop Category, was billed as a “Volume 1.”

Yet releasing a Springsteen solo album with the E Street Band on the road doesn't seem like the thing to do unless the E Streeters play on Volume 2. On “Only the Strong Survive,” producer Ron Aniello played most of the instruments, except for the horns and strings.

Then again, there is a new Night Shift band, which includes ex-E Street member David Sancious, so that could factor into all of this.

Bruce Springsteen at the Turf Club in Asbury Park on Jan. 22, 2023.

If Volume 2 does come out this year, the cover or inside art was apparently shot in January 2023 by Danny Clinch at the Turf Club in Asbury Park. It's the last remaining club of the venerated Springfield Avenue music scene of the West Side of Asbury Park.

Another factor is the upcoming Patti Sciafa solo album. It's finished, and chances are Springsteen would not release anything around the time the Scialfa record comes out.

Whew! We can safely say Thrill Hill studios in Colts Neck have been quite busy. Check back here for news as it happens.

2024 World Tour

March 19: Phoenix, Footprint Center (rescheduled from Nov. 30, 2023)

March 22: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

March 25: San Diego, Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 2, 2023)

March 28 : San Francisco, Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 10, 2023)

March 31: San Francisco, Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 12, 2023)

April 4: Inglewood, California, Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 4, 2023)

April 7: Inglewood, California, Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 6, 2023)

April 12: Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 16, 2023)

April 15: Albany, New York, MVP Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 19, 2023)

April 18 : Syracuse, New York, JMA Wireless Dome (rescheduled from Sept. 7, 2023)

April 21: Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 21, 2023)

May 5: Cardiff, Wales, Principality Stadium

May 9: Belfast, Northern Ireland, Boucher Road

May 12: Kilkenny, Ireland, Nowlan Park

May 16: Cork, Irelandm Páirc Uí Chaoimh

May 19: Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

May 22: Sunderland, England, Stadium of Light

May 25: Marseille, France, Orange Vélodrome

May 28: Prague, Airport Letnany

June 1: Milan, San Siro Stadium

June 3: Milan, San Siro Stadium

June 12: Madrid, Cívitas Metropolitano

June 14: Madrid, Cívitas Metropolitano

June 20: Barcelona, Spain, Estadi Olímpic

June 27: Nijmegen, Netherlands, Goffertpark

July 2: Werchter, Belgium, Werchter Park

July 5: Hannover, Germany, Heinz von Heiden Arena

July 9: Odense, Denmark, Dyrskuepladsen

July 12: Helsinki, Olympic Stadium

July 15: Stockholm, Friends Arena

July 18: Stockholm, Friends Arena

July 21: Bergen, Norway, Dokken

July 25: London, Wembley Stadium connected by EE

Aug. 15 : Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 12, 2023)

Aug. 18: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 14, 2023)

Aug. 21: Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 16, 2023)

Aug. 23 : Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 18, 2023)

Sept. 7: Washington, D.C., Nationals Park (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2023)

Sept. 13: Baltimore, Oriole Park at Camden Yards (rescheduled from Sept. 9, 2023)

Oct. 31: Montreal, Centre Bell (rescheduled from Nov. 20, 2023)

Nov. 3: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 14, 2023)

Nov. 6: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 16, 2023)

Nov. 9: Ottawa, Ontario, Canadian Tire Centre (rescheduled from Nov. 18, 2023)

Nov. 13: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Life Centre (rescheduled from Nov. 10, 2023)

Nov. 16: Calgary, Alberta, Scotiabank Saddledome (rescheduled from Nov. 8, 2023)

Nov. 19: Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place (rescheduled from Nov. 6, 2023)

Nov. 22: Vancouver, British Columbia, Rogers Arena (rescheduled from Nov. 3, 2023)

Subscribe to app.com for the latest on the New Jersey music scene.

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers entertainment and features for the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; cjordan@app.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Bruce Springsteen albums, movies, tours: What we know for 2024