Bruce MacVittie Dies: ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Law & Order’, ‘American Buffalo’ Actor Was 65

Bruce MacVittie, a prolific New York stage actor who made his Broadway debut opposite Al Pacino in a 1983 production of David Mamet’s American Buffalo and became familiar to television viewers through roles on The Sopranos, Law & Order and As The World Turns, died May 7 at a hospital in New York City. He was 65.

His death was announced by his wife, Carol Ochs, to The New York Times. A cause has not been determined.

MacVittie, a co-founder of the celebrated Off Broadway company Naked Angels, made his Broadway debut in 1983 under trying circumstances: He replaced actor James Hayden in the role of Bobby less than a month into the play’s run, when the up-and-coming Hayden died of a drug overdose. MacVittie would continue in the role on Broadway, in a touring production and on London’s West End.

Acclaimed for his performance in the play (a role Darren Criss plays in the current Broadway staging), MacVittie would go on to be a staple of New York’s Off Broadway scene, including prominent roles in productions at the Ensemble Studio Theatre, Naked Angels, the Public Theater, Playwright’s Horizons, Manhattan Theatre Club, Signature Theatre and the Cherry Lane.

Beginning his TV career with an appearance in 1981 on Barney Miller, MacVittie subsequently had roles on Miami Vice, The Equalize, Spencer For Hire, LA Law, The Stand, Homicide: Life on the Street and Oz, among many others. In 2002, MacVittie began a recurring role on The Sopranos, appearing as Danny Scalercio

He made his first appearance on NBC’s Law & Order in 1991, beginning an association with the franchise that would last for decades. His final appearance with the shows was a 2021 role in Law & Order: SVU.

“We’ve worked together often,” tweeted longtime Law & Order franchise producer Warren Leight today. “He was a beautiful, honest actor and man. The real deal.”

Other television credits include Person of Interest, Blue Bloods, The Deuce, Manifest, Waterfront, One Life to Live, Bull and, most recently, Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series The Way They See Us. Feature film credits include Stonewall, 54, Million Dollar Baby, Born on the Fourth of July and The Doors.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie.

