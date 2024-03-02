‘The Brothers Sun’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix will not be proceeding with a second season of The Brothers Sun, the action comedy-drama from Glee and American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk and newcomer Byron Wu.

The news comes almost two months after the eight-episode first season of the series starring Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Joon Lee and Highdee Kuan was released on January 4.

The Brothers Sun launched to critical praise, with reviewers hailing Oscar winner Yeoh’s standout performance. The show spent five weeks in the Netflix Top 10 for English-language series, peaking at No. 2, but it couldn’t find a large audience as its performance was modest by Netflix standards, with its number of weekly views staying below 7 million.

Described as a dark comedic drama and family soap, The Brothers Sun follows a Taipei gangster, Charles Sun (Chien), who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother (Yeoh) and utterly unaware younger brother Bruce (Li).

Co-creator Falchuk served as showrunner and executive produced alongside co-creator Wu, director Kevin Tancharoen and Mikkel Bondesen.

Falchuk remains in business with Netflix through his overall deal at the streamer.

