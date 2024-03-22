Brothers Osborne Drop the True Country Sing-Along ‘Get to Movin’ Again’

Brothers Osborne — guitarist John and singer TJ — released the new EP 'Break Mine' ahead of their new spring and summer tour. - Credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

“If you’re looking for a heart to break/Then break mine,” Brothers Osborne sing on their new song “Break Mine,” which doubles as the title of their just-released four-song EP. The sibling duo of vocalist TJ Osborne and guitarist John Osborne dropped the project early Friday morning, as a complementary follow-up to their self-titled 2023 album.

Along with “Break Mine,” the EP includes a second new song, the acoustic-guitar country of “Get to Movin’ Again.” It’s a folky sing-along featuring the Osbornes’ friends and family on the chorus. Both tracks were recorded for Brothers Osborne, but the duo chose to hold them for release until now.

“This one is for the fans. Every time we release an album, our fans are asking for more music, faster,” TJ Osborne said in a statement. “We heard that, and held some special songs back from our last project so we could release them now.”

In addition to “Break Mine” and “Get to Movin’ Again,” the EP features the previously released “Back Home” and “We Ain’t Good at Breakin’ Up.”

Brothers Osborne performed earlier this month at the Country to Country Festival in the U.K. On March 28, they’ll kick off their Might As Well Be Us Tour in Milwaukee.

Might As Well Be Us Tour Dates:



March 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave – Eagles Ballroom

March 29 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

March 30 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

April 03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

April 04 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

April 05 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 12 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

April 13 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

April 18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House (“The Met”)

April 20 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

April 25 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

April 27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

May 18 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

May 19 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

May 21 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

May 22 – Abbotsford, BC // Abbotsford Centre

May 24 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruityard

May 25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 31 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

June 02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

June 07 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 08 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 13 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

June 14 – Buffalo, NY @ Terminal B at The Outer Harbor

June 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoors

June 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 22 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

June 27 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Summer Concert Series

June 28 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall

June 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

