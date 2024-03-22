Brothers Osborne Drop the True Country Sing-Along ‘Get to Movin’ Again’
“If you’re looking for a heart to break/Then break mine,” Brothers Osborne sing on their new song “Break Mine,” which doubles as the title of their just-released four-song EP. The sibling duo of vocalist TJ Osborne and guitarist John Osborne dropped the project early Friday morning, as a complementary follow-up to their self-titled 2023 album.
Along with “Break Mine,” the EP includes a second new song, the acoustic-guitar country of “Get to Movin’ Again.” It’s a folky sing-along featuring the Osbornes’ friends and family on the chorus. Both tracks were recorded for Brothers Osborne, but the duo chose to hold them for release until now.
“This one is for the fans. Every time we release an album, our fans are asking for more music, faster,” TJ Osborne said in a statement. “We heard that, and held some special songs back from our last project so we could release them now.”
In addition to “Break Mine” and “Get to Movin’ Again,” the EP features the previously released “Back Home” and “We Ain’t Good at Breakin’ Up.”
Brothers Osborne performed earlier this month at the Country to Country Festival in the U.K. On March 28, they’ll kick off their Might As Well Be Us Tour in Milwaukee.
Might As Well Be Us Tour Dates:
March 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave – Eagles Ballroom
March 29 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
March 30 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
April 03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
April 04 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
April 05 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
April 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
April 12 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
April 13 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
April 18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House (“The Met”)
April 20 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
April 25 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
April 26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
April 27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
May 18 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
May 19 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
May 21 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
May 22 – Abbotsford, BC // Abbotsford Centre
May 24 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruityard
May 25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
May 29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
May 31 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
June 02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
June 07 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 08 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
June 13 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre
June 14 – Buffalo, NY @ Terminal B at The Outer Harbor
June 15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoors
June 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 22 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
June 27 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Summer Concert Series
June 28 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall
June 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
