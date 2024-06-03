Brother Marquis, member of groundbreaking Miami rap trio 2 Live Crew, has died

Brother Marquis, a member of pioneering Miami rap group 2 Live Crew, has died, according to the group’s social media.

Born Mark Ross, Marquis passed away Monday though details about his death were scarce. According to TMZ, Ross died at the age of 57 due to natural causes.

The New York native was part of the group composed of Miami’s own Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, Chris “Fresh Kid Ice” Wong Won and David “Mr. Mixx” Hobbs. Wong Won passed away in 2017.

