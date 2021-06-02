'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Stephanie Beatriz Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Brad Hoss

Brooklyn's 99th precinct is about to expand by one!

Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, "I'm pregnant!" This will be the first child for Beatriz and husband Brad Hoss.

Life has changed a lot for Beatriz, 40, these last few years. The actress, who came out as bisexual when she was college, didn't use to see herself as the type to settle down with a husband and child.

"I didn't think that a committed partnership was really for me," says the actress. "I couldn't really see kids. It wasn't that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building."

That changed when she met fellow actor Hoss, whom she married in 2018. Beatriz points out that her marriage doesn't mean she's "any less queer… I was able to be my fullest, most authentic self around Brad. He's extremely empathetic and open."

It will be a busy summer for the star, who immigrated with her family from Argentina when she was young. Later this month she hits theaters in the highly-anticipated film In the Heights, where she plays a sassy salon stylist in a queer relationship with the owner (Tony-winner Daphne Rubin-Vega).

As she and Hoss prepare to be parents, they are both committed to raising a child who believes in equality.

"I think one of the best things you can do is raise a kid who understands that however a person chooses to shape their one glorious life is worthy of celebration," she says.