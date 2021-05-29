Brooke Shields Shares X-Ray of Her Broken Femur: 'One of the Scariest Moments of My Life'

Brooke Shields/instagram. inset getty

Brooke Shields is giving fans a glimpse into her road to recovery after breaking her femur in a harrowing accident in January.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 55-year-old actress shared several photos taken following her injury — including an x-ray of the broken femur and a picture of her stitches after undergoing surgery.

Another x-ray showed several metal rods as well as a plate attached to her femur.

"Somewhere around the time these photographs were taken I realized it's never too late for a fresh start, a new outlook," she wrote in the caption. "While this was one of the scariest moments of my life, it was also transformative. The beginning is now..."

Shields broke her right femur while using a balance board at a New York City gym. She opened up about the accident to PEOPLE in March, sharing that she had taken her focus off the board for a moment when fell, flew in the air and landed heavily on the bone.

"It felt like it was all in slow motion. And then I just started screaming," she said. "Sounds came out that I've never heard before. The pain was so excruciating."

The Suddenly Susan star remembered telling the EMTs "'I can feel my toes' because I was so afraid I was paralyzed" as she was transported to a hospital, where she immediately underwent surgery to put a metal rod into the broken bone.

Shields soon underwent second surgery after a part of her right femur popped out, receiving five more rods and a metal plate to anchor the bone it in place.

Though she was able to go home after two and a half weeks, Shields then developed a severe staph infection and needed to go back for emergency surgery and three blood infusions.

"At first they feared it might be MRSA [a type of bacteria resistant to antibiotics]," she said. "Thank God it wasn't. If it had been, my doctor said it would have been a race against time. That's how you can become septic. It seemed unthinkable."

Since returning home again, the Lipstick Jungle alum has been documenting her rehab work on social media, sharing videos of herself practicing her walk.

"If I can turn it into anything positive, or I can teach my girls, yeah, stuff is going to happen in your life, and how you respond is going to define you, and adversity will reveal you," she said in a Good Morning America interview on Monday. "It won't make you as much as it will reveal you because you see who you are. You see what you're made up of."

"Especially women," she added. "I want them to know that they deserve to feel good about themselves and be healthier and happier and bigger, live a bigger life."