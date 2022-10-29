Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover Are Married! All the Details from Their Double Ceremony

Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover Where was the image taken - Tennessee and Mexico When was the image taken - 08/27/22 and 10/27/22 Who took the photograph - Rebecca Adler Full credit line – Rebecca Adler Source contact information: Name: Caroline Fields Phone: 901.289.0086 E-mail: caroline@bbrmusicgroup.com

Rebecca Adler Hilary Hoover and Brooke Eden

Country artist Brooke Eden and her now-wife Hilary Hoover celebrated their love with not one — but two — wedding ceremonies.

On Aug. 27, the couple first wed in a legal ceremony held at a little white church in Nashville surrounded by their parents and siblings, as well as their nieces and a nephew.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Garth Brooks, who was Hoover's boss up until recently when she left to manage Eden's touring. Brooks sang "To Make You Feel My Love" as Eden and Hoover, both 33, walked down the aisle with their parents, while his wife, Trisha Yearwood, served as the wedding officiant.

Rebecca Adler Garth Brooks, Hilary Hoover, Brooke Eden and Trisha Yearwood

Rebecca Adler Hilary Hoover and Brooke Eden

After the ceremony, the couple and their guests celebrated on a party bus and hit several local honky-tonks.

Rebecca Adler Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover

Rebecca Adler Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover

Two months later, on Oct. 27, the couple had 140 family and friends attend their second wedding ceremony at the Paradisus Playa del Carmen resort in Del Carmen, Mexico.

"With our families living so far away from each other (Brooke's family is in Florida, and Hilary's family is in Indiana), they hadn't had a lot of quality time with each other," the couple tells PEOPLE. "We had to get legally married in the states prior to Mexico, so we knew a Nashville ceremony with our families would be the perfect way for our families to bond."

Rebecca Adler Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover

Rebecca Adler The families

"It was the most amazing thing watching our families fall in love," they continue. "Hilary's nieces and nephew became best friends with Brooke's niece (our flower girls and ring bearer) and so did the rest of our family. We've had so much support from family and friends that we really wanted to celebrate with everyone."

Rebecca Adler Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover with their nieces and nephew

In Mexico, Eden and Hoover said their "I Dos" on a bridge leading out onto the beach. Their best friend, Nashville-based photographer Ford Fairchild, married them, and they exchanged their own vows.

For the big day, Eden wore the dress she wore during her Love Inc. magazine cover shoot that came out this week. The designer, Savin London, surprised her with the dress weeks before their ceremony.

Rebecca Adler Hilary Hoover, Ford Fairchild and Brooke Eden

Both brides wore rings from Consider the WLDFLWRS, a local ring shop in Nashville, stacked between rings from Marrow Fine jewelers.

Rebecca Adler Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover

Following the ceremony, the couple held a reception in an open-air tiki palapa, where they played a "curated playlist" of '90s jams, country favorites and classic throwbacks. They both did a mother-daughter-dance and a father-daughter dance, and Eden's 5-year old niece Colbee gave a speech.

After the couple did their first dance to a song written and recorded by Eden, they surprised their guests by breaking out into a choreographed dance to Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca."

Rebecca Adler Hilary Hoover and Brooke Eden

"Mexico has been such an incredible experience," they tell PEOPLE. "Most people made a weeklong vacation out of our wedding, so seeing people from all walks of our life mingle and become friends is very special to us."

"We got to have our wedding and then wake up the next morning and spend the day in the sun with all of our favorite people," they continue. "We feel so lucky."

Rebecca Adler Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover

The couple's love story first began back in 2015, when Hoover was still working at Eden's record label.

"Our connection was immediate," says the couple, who knew they were each other's "person" within days of meeting.

Rebecca Adler Hilary Hoover and Brooke Eden

The two then got engaged with twin proposals in May 2021, months after Eden's public coming out.

"It was, as Lizzo said, 'About Damn Time!'" says the couple. "We've lived together since three months in, we have a puppy and own three houses together. We knew from the very beginning this was it for both of us, but after coming out publicly last year, we knew we wanted to make it officially official."

Rebecca Adler Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover with their puppy

When it comes to their relationship, Eden — who released her EP, Choosing You, in July — and Hoover say they are "true" partners.

"We support each other and always try to remember we're on the same team," they say. "Even if we're upset with each other, we always kiss each other good night. We worked so hard to be together, and we're happier than we've ever been. Remembering all we've been through reminds us we will get through everything side by side."

Rebecca Adler Hilary Hoover and Brooke Eden

While they feel like they've been "married for years," the couple is excited to have their union officially recognized by law.

"[We're excited] to walk up to a hotel and check in with the same last names, and be legally tied at a hospital, or in a court," they say. "And also, just getting to call each other wife. That's cool."

Though their wedding felt like a "honeymoon," the couple are also planning a trip to Italy and Spain in the spring.

Rebecca Adler Hilary Hoover and Brooke Eden