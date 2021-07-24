Brooke Burke Mourns the Death of Her Brother Tommy 1 Day After His Birthday: 'I Have No Words'

Brooke Burke and Tommy

Brooke Burke/Instagram

Brooke Burke is mourning the loss of her beloved brother Tommy.

The former Dancing with the Stars host, 49, announced Friday that her sibling died Tuesday — one day after his 44th birthday. Burke paid tribute to Tommy on Instagram with a collection of sentimental pictures.

"I have no words today 💔 just Tommy Burke 7/19/1977 - 7/20/2021 🙏🏼," she captioned a carousel of photos featuring the brother and sister duo.

Burke also honored Tommy's memory on her Instagram Story with a special video tribute, followed by a photo of her brother kissing one of her newborns.

RELATED: Brooke Burke Steps Out with New Boyfriend Scott Rigsby, Says Her Kids 'Really Like Him'

"To my friends and family, thank you for the loving support," Burke wrote atop the image. "I humbly need to ask that you please to NOT send me anything, with love and respect it's not about me... PLEASE transfer any gesture to my brother's family And the many children he leaves behind."

Burke's daughter Neriah also paid homage to Tommy with two loving photos and a message of her own for her late uncle to her personal Instagram Story.

"Keep your loved ones close. Tell people how much you appreciate them," she wrote alongside an image of him throwing up the rock-and-roll hand sign, via the Daily Mail. "My heart is feeling extra heavy. I miss your hugs. You always have the best ones," she added.

Brooke Burke and Tommy

Brooke Burke/Instagram

Burke's second-youngest daughter Sierra also honored her uncle with an emotional Instagram post celebrating the "life, talent, and the kindest heart" she has ever known. "Thank you for inspiring me to write music and for bringing love and hope to everyone around you. Time with you was a blessing. Love u uncle tommy. Till we meet again💙," the 19-year-old wrote.

A GoFundMe page created for Tommy's family states that the beloved family man, fondly known as "Fatcat," died unexpectedly while sleeping at his home on Tuesday. He leaves behind a wife and ten children.

Story continues

RELATED: Brooke Burke Shares Her Workout Tips for Couples to Stay Active During Coronavirus Pandemic

The fundraiser aims to support Tommy's family both "during and after this difficult time" in their lives.

"Throughout his life, Tom brought positivity and laughter to everyone around him, especially his family and friends. He was an artist in every sense of the word: from his witty rap lyrics, to his impressive paintings, woodwork, and professional designs. He is already greatly missed," the fundraiser reads.