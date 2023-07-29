'Amazing' Bronny James plays piano and enjoys a family dinner following his cardiac arrest episode

Bronny James is on the mend following his cardiac arrest episode. (Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Bronny James is recovering after his cardiac arrest episode .

On Saturday, NBA star and media mogul LeBron James posted an Instagram video of his son Bronny James, an incoming freshman basketball player at the University of Southern California, playing piano. LeBron captioned the video of the 18 year old, whom he called a “man of many talents,” “GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young !!! We’re here right with you every step of the way! #JamesGang.”

This wasn’t the only indicator that the James family is rallying around Bronny. On Friday, Bronny, who is also the son of LeBron’s high school sweetheart and wife Savannah, was spotted out at restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. with his parents and siblings Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 8.

According to People, the family, who are regulars at the popular Italian restaurant, were greeted by dinner guests who offered their well-wishes. LeBron made sure to express his gratitude for his eldest son’s recovery.

What happened to Bronny?

On Monday, July 24, Bronny collapsed due to cardiac arrest during a summer basketball practice at USC. He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center that same day. Bronny was released from the intensive care unit one day after he was admitted to the hospital and went home with his family Thursday.

Bronny's consulting cardiologist, Dr. Merije Chukumerije, said in a statement following his release, "[Bronny] arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

It’s unclear whether Bronny will be able to play basketball next season, however, the Los Angeles native, who attended Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles for high school, made his father proud when he chose to begin his basketball career at USC.

Story continues

"One of the best days of my life," LeBron told the press after the Los Angeles Lakers ' Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors . "First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him. For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out go my family to go to college. Obviously I didn't go to college. It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey. Today was a proud day. I couldn't lose today no matter the outcome of this game."

What has Bronny’s family said about his recovery?

In a statement Thursday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, LeBron wrote, “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

That same day, LeBron also shared an Instagram post featuring his entire family, along with a brown heart.

There was also a subtle hint that Bronny was in his family’s thoughts. On Friday, LeBron also posted several Instagram photos of himself and son Bryce playing basketball while wearing USC shirts, which some noted could be seen as a nod to Bronny.

“It’s my job to always remain strong & to show them the blueprint regardless of the outcome,” the NBA legend captioned the post.