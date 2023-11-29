Bron Breakker Re-introduces Himself To NXT, Says He Has That Dog In Him

Last night on WWE NXT, former NXT Champion Bron Breakker went one-on-one against Eddy Thorpe in a qualifying match for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

It was WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler who picked both Bron Breakker and Eddie Thorpe to wrestle each other in the qualifiers. Breakker made quick work of Thorpe. Following that, he had a message for all the participants in the Iron Survivor Challenge.

“Yeah, you know what, allow me to re-introduce myself and who the hell I am. Bron Breakker the most dominant NXT Champion of all time. The Badass of WWE. Meaner than Evil. Oh, I don’t know, The Dog of NXT. I just ran through Eddy Thorpe out there like he was nothing. And I am headed to NXT Deadline for the Iron Survivor Challenge against the ‘Hill Billy Idiot Redneck’ Josh Briggs, The ‘Di-Jackoff Idiot Hard Justice’ Dijak, and ‘Whoop That Trick’ Trick Williams.

“Let me tell you something. Trick Williams might be the favorite in this match. But I’m going to prove to the world Trick, that you’re the LA Knight of NXT. You can get a catchphrase over with the crowd. But when it comes to winning the big one, you can’t get the job done. And here’s a message. A spoiler for the rest of the guys in the match. I’m going to NXT Deadline and I am walking out as the only Iron Survivor. I’m punching my ticket back to Ilja Dragonuv. And I’m going to beat him and become a record-breaking three-time NXT Champion. Simply put, because I got that dog in me boys,” Bron Breakker said.

The Badass of NXT aims to win at NXT Deadline and also to be the one to dethrone Ilja Dragunov.

Will Breakker keep his word?

