Broadway's Best in the West raises money for Palm Springs Cultural Center

The Palm Springs Cultural Center (PSCC) launched its new music series, Broadway's Best … in the West, early this month with an inaugural concert featuring Tony-award winner Megan Hilty. Best known for her portrayal of Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash," Hilty kicked off the four-concert series in front of a sold-out audience.

The Saturday night concert series, a fundraising mechanism for PSCC, is being produced by Dr. Tom Truhe, who, for the past 16 years, mounted shows at Palm Springs Art Museum's Annenberg Theater.

"I was asked to recreate the concerts at the Palm Springs Cultural Center in their largest, 490-seat theater," Truhe said. "I readily accepted, delighted to once again be producing extraordinary Broadway talent as part of PSCC presents Broadway's Best … in the West."

Executive Producer Dr. Tom Truhe thanks the sponsors and introduces Megan Hilty at the Broadway’s Best ... in the West concert on Dec. 9, 2023.

Funds raised through sponsorships and ticket sales will go towards supporting the nonprofit Cultural Center, which offers live entertainment, world-renowned speakers and art exhibits for diverse audiences. PSCC also provides accessible space and resources for local theater companies, LGBTQ+ groups, educational institutions and social service agencies. Together with more than 100 community partners, the center reaches more than 300,000 people annually.

"We are thrilled that this popular series has found its new home here at the Palm Springs Cultural Center," said PSCC Executive Director Michael Green. "It is a wonderful opportunity for a broader audience to experience our great performing arts programming and learn about what we do for the community."

"I love the Palm Springs Cultural Center," Truhe said. "It allows us to accommodate many more attendees and to increase the band size, enhancing the sound and overall experience. And, after just one concert, it already feels like home."

Palm Springs Cultural Center CEO Michael Green welcomes the crowd and introduces the center at the Broadway’s Best ... in the West concert on Dec. 9, 2023.

PSCC also owns and operates the Certified Public Farmers Market, the only year-round farmers market in the valley. The market is licensed to accept CalFresh/SNAP, WIC and senior public food assistance benefits from low-income families. Through its matching funds program, the market serves more than 1,000 government-assisted shoppers and their families annually and provides access to locally grown fresh healthy vegetables and fruits, nutrition education, resources and information.

"We are more than just a movie theater," Green said. "We are an organization that contributes to the betterment of the community any way we can."

The remaining concerts include Tony and Emmy nominated actor Jeremy Jordon on Jan. 20, Grammy nominated singer Cheyenne Jackson on Feb. 17, and, closing out the season, Tony-award winner and five-time Tony nominee Laura Benanti on March 16. All shows begin at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through PSCC's website at psculturalcenter.org.

Sponsors Stewart and Senator Barbara Boxer pose with Megan Hilty following her Broadway’s Best ... in the West concert on Dec. 9, 2023.

The series sponsor for Broadway's Best … in the West is the Brautigam-Kaplan-Ostergaard Foundation with additional individuals and organizations also contributing.

"Our many generous sponsors made this all possible," said Truhe. "Because of their support, we were able to make ticket prices affordable."

"This new partnership with Tom and his beloved Broadway series helps us continue to be the hub for creativity and community," Green said. "It only strengthens the cultural fabric of the entire Coachella Valley."

Ellen Bluestein is a freelance writer and event producer. She has been working in fund development, marketing and event production for the majority of her career. Originally from Boston, she moved to the Coachella Valley in 2018.

