Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock (9919802af) Quentin Oliver Lee Star of Touring Broadway Awards, Hollywood, USA - 09 Oct 2018

Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34.

His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life.

"I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect."

RELATED: Amanda Kloots Isn't Prepared for Son Elvis, 3, to Ask About Nick Cordero: 'He Doesn't Understand'

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dies at Age 34 While Holding His Wife Angie's Hand

Quentin Oliver lee/instagram

She shared photos of them with their daughter Samantha, calling him an "incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven."

She praised her late husband for impacting many "people and communities," expressing that he helped others become better people.

"Samantha and I are supported and lifted by our families and our own faith. Please understand if I don't respond, but trust that your messages and love have been read and felt," she concluded the post.

Lee began his run as the title role in the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera in December 2017. He was an understudy in the 2017 Broadway musical Prince of Broadway and appeared in the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change before appearing in the Off-Broadway production of Oratorio for Living Things, which opened in March.

The official Instagram account for The Phantom of the Opera paid tribute to Lee on Friday, writing, "The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee. Quentin brilliantly lead our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin's family and friends."

In June, Lee shared the news of his cancer diagnosis alongside an image of a hospital bracelet, calling the year a "wild ride."

Story continues

RELATED: Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker Julia Reichert Dead at 76

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September, Broadway community members began preparing a benefit concert for Lee. His friend, composer Brett Macias, shared a poster advertising the event and writing that Lee "is a righteous dude and their family doesn't deserve this."

Ahead of the concert in October, he shared the image again on Instagram, writing that there was a possibility it would be Lee's last time performing.

Following his diagnosis, his family created a GoFund Me page to help cover his medical expenses, "keep the lights on [and] keep food on the table."

As of Saturday morning, the fund has raised nearly $45,000 of its $50,000 goal.