Broadcaster Yomiuri Launching YTV Animation Ahead of Anime Japan 2024

Osaka-based Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation will launch ytv animation, a new brand that will leverage Yomiuri TV’s long history in animation, while also undertaking more challenging titles.



The move comes a day ahead of the Anime Japan 2024 convention being held at Tokyo Big Sight. It also comes “ahead of the 60th anniversary in 2027 of Yomiuri TV’s airing of ‘Golden Bat’ in 1967,” the company said.



More from Variety

“We will leverage our nearly 60 years of experience producing and broadcasting anime to bring exciting titles to our fans,” said ytv animation producer in a prepared statement. “From Osaka to the world, ytv animation aims to develop titles that resonate with audiences in Japan and abroad.”



ytv animation is launching a new web site and an Instagram account to deliver information about titles, voice actors, and other exclusive content.



Yomiuri TV has produced and broadcast animation classics including “The Star of the Giants,” “Space Brothers,” “Inuyasha” and “Detective Conan.”



In 2023, a preview screening of “Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange” was held at the leading American anime event Anime Expo in Los Angeles. “Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet” premiered at Anime NYC. “Inuyasha” and “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon” have aired in more than 180 countries worldwide and have a strong following.



The company’s big property for this year, “Blue Miburo,” is scheduled to air starting in October 2024. Before that, the property is set to appear at anime events around the world.



“Yomiuri TV continues to produce and air anime because the company believes that there are things that can only be done in anime and certain emotions that can only be conveyed through anime,” the spokesman said.



Yomiuri TV also produces and releases drama, entertainment and documentary content. It also produced live action formats “The Rolling Kitchen“ and “Light Away!” YTV claims to be the rating champion in the Kansai region of Japan (Osaka, Kyoto and Nara) and serves nationwide viewers through NNS, a network consisted of affiliated regional TV channels.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.