'Broad City' co-stars don't think Hillary Clinton should run for POTUS again



Hillary Clinton has supporters in the stars of Broad City — she even appeared on their show — but they don’t want to see her run for president again.

“I love Hillary. I don’t think she should run again,” Abbi Jacobson told The Hill on Sunday at the 21st annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, where she and her co-star Ilana Glazer honored Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Comedians Ilana Glazer, left, and Abbi Jacobson pose on the red carpet for the 21st annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 21, 2018.

“It’s like sad for me to say that,” Jacobson added. “I feel like we still very much need her to be involved in some way. I don’t know what that is … I think that she still has a lot to do.”

Glazer agreed, saying, “We need a Democratic socialist. We need someone who hasn’t been in the machine for this amount of time.” And even though “plenty of America was into Clinton” leading to her winning the popular vote, Glazer said, “She was the most qualified candidate that ever ran, but as far as branding the Democrats, I think it needs to be Kamala Harris [or] Elizabeth Warren,” referring to the senators from California and Massachusetts, respectively.

Glazer also mentioned former Vice President Joe Biden as a potential “unifying” White House contender.

The women shared the screen with Clinton when she made a cameo on their show in 2016. In the scene, they both about had a meltdown when Clinton walked into the campaign headquarters where Glazer was volunteering. They were almost left speechless, which says a lot.

Although it initially seemed unlikely that Clinton would run again, Philippe Reines, who was her senior adviser when she was secretary of state, told Politico last week that it’s still a possibility — just more of a long shot than anything. “It’s somewhere between highly unlikely and zero,” he said.

