Brittney Griner And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their 1st Baby

WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle Griner, are gearing up to welcome their first baby together.

On Saturday, the couple announced the big news in an Instagram post alongside a photo of them holding hands beside an ultrasound image of their bundle of joy.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being 🤍 #BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024,” the two captioned the post, noting that the baby is expected to arrive in July.

Griner’s more than 714,000 followers jumped into the post’s comments section to congratulate the couple.

“Yay!!! ❤️❤️ the WNBA wrote, while the Phoenix Mercury team added, “Baby Griner 🥹.”

Brittney Griner (left) proposed to her now-wife, Cherelle Griner, in August 2018. STEFANI REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Brittney and Cherelle tied the knot in June 2019. They first met while attending Baylor University.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement came more than a year after the Phoenix Mercury center was released from a Russian prison. She was arrested during the WNBA offseason after officials found cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February 2022.

After spending nearly a year in custody in Russia, Griner returned to the United States in December 2022 following a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, a convicted arms trafficker. Griner returned to the basketball court in May 2023.

Griner is slated to release her memoir, “Coming Home,” about being in captivity in Russia on May 7.

