Brittany Mahomes Seemingly Responds to Harsh Criticism Over Her SI Swimsuit Debut

Brittany Mahomes doesn’t want to get worked up over online criticism.

On Thursday, the personal trainer and wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to respond to some of the backlash she’s received over her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

“I’m here to tell you people will dislike you, people will love you,” she wrote in a text overlay of an Instagram Story. “Don’t let any of that define you. Keep shining and being you.”

Some people on social media expressed their disapproval of Mahomes’ debut shortly after the publication announced Thursday that she was to appear in the magazine’s 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Several people on X, formerly Twitter, made insulting remarks about her appearance, while others suggested she was only featured in the publication due to her new friendship with Taylor Swift.

But Mahomes, a former professional soccer player and co-owner of the women’s soccer team Kansas City Current, is apparently shaking off the criticism.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, are seen on the red carpet at the ESPY awards on July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, are seen on the red carpet at the ESPY awards on July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

In her interview with Sports Illustrated, Mahomes described herself as “unapologetically always myself in any setting.”

“People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters,” she said. “Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes wed in March 2022. They share a daughter, Sterling, who turns 3 later this month, as well as a 1-year-old son, Patrick III.

Last April, Brittany Mahomes opened up about the hard parts of parenthood, saying during a Q&A on Instagram, per People, that she found it difficult to make time for herself as a new mom.

“Life is still moving when you have a kiddo so obviously they become your main priority,” she said at the time. “But you can’t just forget about everything else you did before.”

Related...