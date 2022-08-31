Brittany Aldean Says Her Words Were "Taken Out of Context" Amid Feud With Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope

After trading words online with Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope, Brittany Aldean has more to say.

The wife of country star Jason Aldean faced criticism from the two singers after she shared an Instagram video of herself applying makeup on Aug. 23, captioning the post, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." Both Maren and Cassadee appeared to immediately respond to her post, with the former calling her a "scumbag human."

Now, days later, Brittany is sharing her thoughts on the exchange and the ensuing backlash. "Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week," she captioned an Aug. 31 Instagram post featuring photos of herself wearing a line of sweatshirts from her brand, adding that she isn't "getting twisted about the twisting of my words."

As a refresher, following Brittany's original social media post, Cassadee responded to her words with a statement shared to both Instagram and Twitter without explicitly naming the mom of two.

"You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," Cassadee wrote on Aug. 26. "But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Moments after Cassadee shared her stance, Maren—who has toured with the "Summer" singer—also seemed to allude to Brittany's post, tweeting, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie." (Cassadee responded to Maren's post with laughing emojis).

Shortly thereafter, Maren's husband Ryan Hurd also entered the chat to defend his wife. "Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn't something that is brave at all," he tweeted on Aug. 27. "And I'm proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with."

Meanwhile, Brittany's husband Jason seemingly weighed in on the feud by commenting on an Instagram snap of his wife over the weekend, calling her "MY Barbie!!"

