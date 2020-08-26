Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn now in control of her $57M fortune

Sisters Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears were born nearly nine-and-a-half years apart. (Photo: Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

Britney Spears’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears has been named trustee of her fortune and is seeking to move some of her assets, according to The Blast and the Los Angeles Times.

Jamie Lynn was appointed trustee in 2018. Both their father, Britney’s conservator Jamie Spears, and Andrew Wallet, his former co-conservator who has since stepped down, agreed to Jamie Lynn taking the position, The Blast noted.

The documents reportedly stipulate that Britney is “sole beneficiary” of the money in the trust while she’s alive. It’s the trustee’s responsibility to make sure that, should something ever happen to the pop star, her children receive her assets. (She shares sons Preston, 14, and 13-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline.) The Grammy winner was worth $57.4 million as of December.

For now, Jamie Lynn, Britney’s younger sister, has requested that all assets of the SJB Revocable Trust — created in 2004 — be relocated to Fidelity Brokerage Services, with her as custodian.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to representatives for Britney and Jamie Lynn. Britney’s attorney Samuel D. Ingham III declined to comment on the pending case.

Britney’s mom, Lynn Spears, formally asked to be included in future hearings regarding her daughter’s trust last month.

The revelations come little more than a week after the “Piece of Me” star legally requested that the court remove her father, Jamie, as her conservator. He’s been in the post for 12 years, making many legal and career decisions for her, following her 2008 hospitalization for mental health.

“Britney is strongly opposed to James’s return as conservator of her person,” the star’s legal team wrote in a court document filed to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles, per the BBC. She argued that Jodi Montgomery, who took over the role while her father temporarily stepped away for heath reasons last year, take it over permanently.

Despite Britney’s request, a judge ruled Aug. 21 that her father will remain in his post as her conservator at least through February.

Meanwhile, Britney’s fans have continued to express their concern about her through the #FreeBritney movement.

