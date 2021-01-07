Britney Spears’s ex-husband Jason Alexander posts photo of himself at pro-Trump protest in DC

Jason Allen Alexander, who was infamously married to Britney Spears for 55 hours, was among Donald Trump supporters protesting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears’ from Kentwood, La., whose 2004 Vegas elopement with the pop star was annulled, shared a photo of himself in the capital for the Save America rally protesting Joe Biden’s presidential victory. He shared a selfie in which he’s wearing a red Trump hat with a “45” on it standing on the street with the crowd as a Trump 2020 flag flies behind him overhead.

“DC,” Alexander wrote. “Millions showed up.”

According to the Associated Press, there were actually “several thousand protesters” at the rally at the Ellipse, a park south of the White House, where Trump addressed his supporters on Wednesday ahead of Congress’ vote to affirm President-elect Biden’s victory. He urged them, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” and “this is a time for strength.”

Of course, a melee later broke out when hundreds of armed protestors stormed the Capitol. However, it’s unclear whether Alexander — no relation to the Seinfeld actor — was part of that group, and there is no indication that he was.

Alexander has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Jason Allen Alexander and Britney Spears were married for just 55 hour in 2004. (Photos: Getty Images)

Spears’ ex shared with his Facebook followers in advance that he would be there for the “Save America” rally. He has also posted about not being a Biden fan and being unhappy with the election results. (The self-described conspiracy theorist, is also anti-mask and questioned if the pandemic was a hoax.)

Alexander, whose current occupation isn’t known, also exercised his right to protest over the summer, attending a #FreeBritney rally in L.A. in August. His famous ex has been under a conservatorship since after 2008 breakdown and he showed his support for her regaining control of her life and assets.

In an interview with TMZ, he said he wanted to “show support” and “bring some love” and “attention” to the situation. He said he could understand how she was under the conservatorship “in the beginning ... but 12 years later? Come on, man. It’s ridiculous.”

Alexander added that he was in touch again with his ex after 10 years of not speaking and was concerned that some of her money was “missing” under her father Jamie Spears’ control. He also said he was interested in rekindling a romantic relationship with his ex, despite Spears being in a long-time relationship with Sam Asghari.

“That’s why I’m here. If that’s what God wants... We never were given an opportunity. It was kind of stolen from us in Vegas. They made promises that they didn’t keep,” he said.

“They” refers to Team Spears. After the coupled eloped in Las Vegas, nearly 17 years ago to this day, after a boozy and drug-filled few days, Spears’s mom, Lynne Spears, and her management demanded it be annulled. (Laura Wasser, whom Kim Kardashian reportedly retained while exploring divorce from Kanye West, was Spears’ attorney.)

Alexander later said he thought his relationship with Spears — who remains under the conservatorship — would continue, but he was given a coach plane ticket back to Louisiana and cut out of her life.

“I didn’t get paid,” he told Good Morning America in 2012. “I didn't make any money, uh, directly from that.”

However, he did profit from interviews he gave, leading Spears — who later married and divorced Kevin Federline — to publicly brand him a liar in 2010.

In 2015, Alexander spent almost four months in jail on domestic abuse charges.

