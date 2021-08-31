Britney Spears Wants Her Father Removed From Conservatorship ASAP With No $2M Payoff

The slow walk exit of Britney Spears’ father from the conservatorship that has ruled the performer’s life for the last 13 years needs to pick up the pace, the one-time Princess of Pop’s lawyer says — and without a price tag.

“Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” says Matthew Rosengart in a fiery response filing today in Los Angeles Superior Court (read it here).

More from Deadline

“Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter,” added the former federal prosecutor who earlier this summer was brought on by Spears as her first chosen attorney in the much criticized conservatorship.

Already under direct and public pressure from his superstar offspring to be removed from the co-conservator perch he has occupied in one form or anther since 2008, Jamie Spears sent a resentment filled legal salvo on August 12 to begin a self-described “transition process.” With the next hearing in the convoluted conservatorship not set until September 29 in Judge Brenda Penny’s DTLA courtroom, the elder Spears knows full well his disentanglement from his daughter’s professional affairs and nearly $60 million fortune could take months and months.

A circus that Britney Spears isn’t inclined to wait around for, as today’s filing makes crystal.

“Contrary to the powers that Mr. Spears and his counsel seek to arrogate unto themselves, they do not get to choose the time and place of Mr. Spears’s departure,” says the petition put in the court docket on Tuesday. “Those issues are governed by law, the best interests of Ms. Spears, and by this Court.”

Story continues

“This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal,” declared Greenberg Traurig’s Rosengart to Deadline today of what he compares to a “hostage” situation. “Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do.”

Jamie Spears’ Holland & Knight LLP lawyers did not respond to request for comment on today’s filing when contacted by Deadline.

MORE

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.