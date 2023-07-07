Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama: NBA player's security guard won't face battery charges, police say

Britney Spears breaks silence on incident with Victor Wembanyama's security team. (Photos: Getty Images)

No charges will be filed against the person involved in the Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident. The Las Vegas Police Department tell Yahoo Entertainment authorities have concluded their investigation into the alleged battery altercation from Wednesday night.

Spears addressed the "embarrassing" and "traumatic" situation in an emotional statement on Thursday. The superstar claimed she was "backhanded" in "the face" by someone on Wembanyama's security team when she tried to approached the San Antonio Spurs player to "congratulate him on his success." Wembanyama was the NBA's 2023 No. 1 overall pick.

Here's the latest.

Spears breaks silence about 'traumatic' incident

Hours after the story made headlines, the singer released the following statement on social media:

Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.

I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact that night, I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them.

This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but it's out there already. However, I think it's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.

Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind close doors. I stand with al the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will...

I cherish the tremendous amount of love and support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support.

Wembanyama claims Spears 'grabbed me from behind' so security 'pushed her away'

The NBA player spoke to ESPN about the incident, explaining he was walking into a restaurant with team security when everything went down. The French-born Wembanyama, who has been touted as a basketball phenom, is in Las Vegas for the NBA's Summer League. Prior to the outing, his security told him not to stop due to crowd concerns.

"One person... was calling me, 'Sir, sir,' and that person grabbed me from behind," Wembanyama explained. "I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and didn't stop. But that person grabbed me from behind, not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know that security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force though, but security pushed her away."

Wembanyama said he "didn't stop to look" at who it was and continued walking into the restaurant so he could enjoy a nice dinner. He didn't know it was Spears until "a couple hours" later.

"When I came back to the hotel ... I didn't forget about it, but I thought it was no big deal, and then the security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears," he continued. "At first, I was like, 'No, you're joking.' But yeah, turns out it was Britney Spears. I didn't know 'cause I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight."

@vicw_32 on the situation last night involving Britney Spears

Police launched a battery investigation

Yahoo confirmed that Spears filed a police report after the confrontation, which apparently identifies Spurs director of team security Damian Smith as the person who allegedly backhanded the singer.

"On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation," a police spokesperson said on Thursday. "The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued."

A criminal investigation was conducted, but on Friday morning, the LVMPD said its investigation had concluded and "no charges will be filed against the person involved."

An eyewitness backs up Spears's version

A man who saw everything go down at the Aria hotel told TMZ he saw Spears approach Wembanyama. Purportedly, she leaned in and said, "Excuse me, sir ... excuse me, sir." Spears apparently touched Wembanyama's back and that's when the witness claimed to see a Spurs security guard hit her in the face causing Spears's sunglasses to fly off.

Sam Asghari watched the whole thing go down, too

Spears's husband blasted the "coward" who allegedly hit his wife, but said Wembanyama isn't at fault.

"The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise. The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment," he wrote, in part, on Instagram.

"I can't imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted, much less being hit in the face for tapping someone on the shoulder," he added.

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari releases statement after Victor Wembanyama’s security guard assaulted Britney:



“I can't imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted” pic.twitter.com/UZEliRJBmL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

This story was originally published on Thursday, July 6 and has been updated to include the latest information.