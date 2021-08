U.S. The Wrap

Larry David recently ran into former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz at the grocery store, and he didn’t hold back from criticizing the Harvard Law professor. In a heated exchange that was witnessed by a Page Six source, Dershowitz and David bumped into each other at Chilmark General Store in Martha’s Vineyard. Dershowitz confirmed the exchange he had with David to Page Six and said it started when he saw David and tried to say hi, but the comedian walked away from him. Dershowitz then said, “We