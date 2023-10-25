Britney Spears's book 'The Woman in Me' is full of bombshells. From Justin Timberlake to Madonna to Christina Aguilera, here are the juiciest moments.

Britney Spears's highly anticipated memoir dropped today, and while many juicy excerpts have leaked, there is still plenty left to learn about the iconic singer. From the highs and lows of dating Justin Timberlake, the one movie role she "should've done" and her famous encounters, here are the biggest revelations from The Woman in Me.

The stars, who met as kids filming The Mickey Mouse Club, first kissed at a sleepover as someone dared Timberlake to kiss Spears: "A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me."

They ultimately dated from 1999 to 2002. At some point during their relationship, she terminated an unexpected pregnancy. "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy," she wrote. "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day." However, she claimed the Nsync singer "definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy." Timberlake purportedly said they were too young and "didn't want to be a father." She had an abortion, but made it clear: "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it... To this day, it's one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Spears admitted to cheating on Timberlake with choreographer Wade Robson. "I was loyal to Justin for years, only had eyes for him with that one exception, which I admitted to him," Spears wrote. "That night was chalked up to something that will happen when you're as young as we were, and Justin and I moved past it and stayed together."

Timberlake allegedly cheated on Spears, too. "There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me," she claimed. "Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it."