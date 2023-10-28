Britney Spears Teases 2024 Release for Second Memoir: ‘Get Ready’

Britney Spears is planning to release a second volume of her hard-hitting memoir, “The Woman in Me,” in 2024.

Spears shared a video of a man hitting a drum with a gavel-like instrument on her Instagram, along with a caption announcing the coming of her second volume.

“Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on !!!” she wrote in the caption. “Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready!”

Spears’ “The Woman in Me,” which was released Oct. 24, features several revelations made by the pop icon, including Spears undergoing an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake ; Spears having wild sex with Colin Farrell; Justin Timberlake faking a “blaccent” in front of singer Ginuwine; and Spears being forcibly hospitalized by her father after refusing to do more Las Vegas residency dates.

In the book, Spears expresses the wariness she faced in asking for freedom from her conservatorship.

“My voice had been used for me, and against me, so many times I was afraid nobody would recognize it now if I spoke freely. What if they called me crazy? What if they said I was lying?” Spears wrote.

In a review for Variety, Stephen Rodrick described Spears’s memoir as a lesson about the way the media destroys young, successful women, writing, “Talk show hosts and paps have expressed regret that they turned the Princess of Pop into a hunted animal, and the object of scorn. We talk about how we all have learned our lesson. Don’t bet on it.”

Variety has reached out to Spears’s representatives for comment.

