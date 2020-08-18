Britney Spears "Strongly Opposed" to Having Father Jamie Return as Her Conservator

Britney Spears is asking the court to make some changes to her conservatorship.

In new court documents obtained by E! News on Aug. 18, the singer's court-appointed attorney revealed Britney's wishes going forward.

Instead of her father, Jamie Spears, serving as sole conservator, court documents suggest Britney wants Jodi Montgomery to be the permanent conservator over her regular person.

Jodi is a member of Britney's team who is temporarily serving as the singer's conservator after Jamie stepped down in 2019 for "personal health reasons."

"Britney is strongly opposed to having James return as conservator of her person. Rather, she strongly prefers to have Ms. Montgomery continue in that role as has done for nearly a year," the court documents stated. "Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery's appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent."

When it comes to her estate, court documents state that Britney "strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role." Currently, Jamie is the sole conservator of her estate.

Britney's court-appointed attorney is asking the court to "seek input from all parties and make appropriate orders to facilitate the implantation of my client's wishes."

E! News has reached out to Britney's team for any additional comment.

Back in Aug. 2020, Jamie opened up about his daughter's conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement in an interview with The Post.

"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," he told the publication. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

Britney's brother Bryan Spears also spoke out about Jamie's involvement with the singer's case.

In an interview with the As Not Seen on TV podcast, Bryan explained, "In general, [Jamie's] done the best he could given the situation he's in."

A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19. TMZ was first to report the news.